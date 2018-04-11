Iran, Syria to Develop Cooperation to Confront US, Israel

In a Wednesday meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem in Damascus, Velayati congratulated the Arab country on the recent victories of the Syrian army and its allies against terrorism and the defeat of the Zionist-American project in the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to support the Syrian government and people. In the fight against the terrorists, who have disrupted unity and stability in the region, Tehran supports the Syrian government and will continue to maintain strategic ties with the country,” added Velayati, a Farsi report by Qods News Agency said.

For his part, Muallem briefed the Iranian official on the latest political developments in Syria, saying that “we appreciate the valuable support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Syria in all fields.”

At this meeting the two sides also discussed the strategic relationship between Tehran and Damascus and the ways to develop cooperation in all fields in light of recent political developments, particularly in possible fight against the US and Israeli aggressions.