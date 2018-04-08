Iran Supports Lebanon’s Integrity, Sustainable Security

Qassemi on Sunday referred to an article by the Iranian daily Jomhouri Eslami published on April 4, and said the issues raised in the article are in contradiction with the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Such issues have nothing to do with Iran’s approach in Lebanon within the past four decades, which has been based on mutual understanding,” he added in an interview with IRNA.

Qassemi added that Tehran has consistently made all efforts to maintain and strengthen unity among the tribes and political groups of Lebanon.

The Iranian spokesperson said the Islamic Republic has underlined the issue in all visits and meetings with the Lebanese officials.

“We believe that the Republic of Lebanon has turned into a model for other countries in the light of the peaceful coexistence of tribes and the followers of various religions, including Muslims and Christians,” he noted.

Qassemi further stressed that it is the responsibility of all to boost this solidarity, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been on the same footing.

“Respecting the sovereignty of all countries, including the friendly country of Lebanon, and showing respect for the political figures of this country is the most important principle in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

The article, which was written by Sadeq Mousavi and published by Jomhouri Eslami on Wednesday, strongly criticized Iran’s approach to Lebanon within the past decades, particularly its support for Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

He believes Aoun is weakening the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, while he was elected as the president thanks to the support of Hezbollah.