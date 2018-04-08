Iran Strongly Condemns Use of Chemicals by Any Party

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the victims of chemical weapons, strongly condemns the use of such weapons by any party and anywhere in the world based on its principled policies and religious and moral teachings,” Qassemi said in a Sunday statement.

Referring to the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian army in Douma, Qassemi stated that such claims do not fit the facts on the ground.

The Syrian government has had a good cooperation with the United Nations on chemical matters, Qassemi said, adding that the international community, after Syria’s accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention, destroyed all the chemical weapons production and manufacturing facilities of the Arab country.

“The Syrian army’s use of chemicals does not seem logical since it has the upper hand in its war against armed terrorists,” stressed Qassemi.

“Such allegations by the US and some other Western countries reveal a new plot against the Syrian government and people. This is an excuse for military action against Syrians and will definitely add to the complexity of the situation in this country and region.”

“Such claims would also make the terrorist more resolute in committing crimes, which will not contribute to peace, stability and security in the region and in the world,” he added.

Reports say dozens of Syrians choked to death after a suspected chemical attack struck the suburb of Douma, east of Damascus on Saturday.

Western governments were quick to blame President Bashar al-Assad’s government for the assault. US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Syria, Iran, Russia saying that there would be a “big price to pay” for the chemical attack.

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless chemical attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Syrian state denied government forces had launched any chemical attack and Russia called the reports bogus.

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned against any military action on the basis of “invented and fabricated excuses”, saying this could lead to severe consequences.

A joint statement by medical organizations said 49 people had died in the attack late on Saturday in the town of Douma. Others put the toll even higher.