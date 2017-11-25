Iran Says Trump’s Oil Embargo Violates Nuclear Deal

Trump issued a statement last Saturday, saying because there was enough supply of oil from other countries, it was possible to limit the purchase of oil and its derivatives from Iran.

In reaction to the remarks, Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s Parliament, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, said by such statements, the US once again violates the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to a Farsi report by Alef news website on Saturday, he went on to say it seems Trump views himself as the chief of the global village. “This comes as he is just the president of the US and a hated one.”

The Iranian lawmaker said throughout the US history, there has been no president weaker than Trump.

“Trump is not in a position to decide about the share of countries in the international oil market. Iran is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and will defend its rights within the organization,” he noted.

Boroujerdi also pointed out Trump is not entitled to meddle in such issues and his declaration lacks legal credibility.

In his declaration, Trump said the international oil market would remain normal by cutting purchases from Iran.

“I determined that there is a sufficient amount of oil and oil products from countries other than Iran, and this allows a significant reduction in the volume of oil and petroleum products that are purchased from Iran,” Trump said in a November 17 memorandum sent to the US finance and energy ministers.

According to Iranian Oil Minister, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Iran is supplying up to 2.5 million barrels of oil per day to the world market and cutting this amount will definitely affect the market.

“Mr. Trump talks too much,” Zanganeh said, responding to Trump’s remarks in the document extending an embargo on the supply of oil from Iran, first introduced in 2012.