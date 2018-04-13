Iran Rejects Arab Quartet Committee’s Baseless Accusations

In a Friday statement, Qassemi expressed regret that some regional states insist on their hostility towards Iran and continue their futile policies against the country.

“It is regrettable that some states, out of ignorance, insist on their animosity towards Iran, continue their destructive moves against the country and close their eyes to the joint enemy of the Muslim World and the commonalities among the Muslim states,” he noted.

The spokesman also slammed the anti-Iran accusations in the statement of the 8th Round of Ministerial Meeting of Arab Quartet Committee as baseless and unsubstantiated and added the offensive accusations emanate from the committee members’ delusions about Iran.

He also said the committee’s statement draws on some destructive and hostile stances built on misleading and false thoughts.

The spokesman also called the anti-Iran statement a continuation of policies that unfortunately will further undermine the entire region’s stability and peace.

He then expressed hope that the summit of the Arab League slated for the next couple of days would identify the main causes behind the regional destabilization without adopting double standards through a deep and comprehensive understanding of the reasons for the current crises.

He also hoped the Arab League leaders would move towards creating unity among the Arab and Islamic states within a realistic policy and based on an understanding of the history of the whole region.

In their final statement following their meeting in Riyadh, foreign ministers from the Arab Quartet Committee denounced what they called Iran’s continued meddling in the domestic affairs of Arab countries.

They also expressed deep concern over Iran’s “stirring of sectarianism and provision of arms to terrorist groups which threatens Arab national security and obstructs regional and international efforts to resolve outstanding issues in a peaceful way.”