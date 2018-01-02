Iran Protests Still Making Headlines on January 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, January 2, and picked headlines from 16 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Newspapers on Tuesday continued to cover the recent protest rallies and ensuing riots across Iran. The protests, which started in the religious cities of Mashhad and Qom on Thursday, mainly focused on economic grievances, particularly the surge in prices and the financial corruption of certain state bodies.

However, the ensuing protest rallies in other cities on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday involved more political slogans and turned violent in numerous cases.

What follows are the Iranian papers’ coverage of the recent unrest on Tuesday:

 

19 Dey:

1- Rouhani: People’s Protest an Opportunity, Not Threat

 

Abrar:

1- MP: Unrest Can Send Negative Signals on Investment

2- US Senator to Trump: Tweet Not Enough for Supporting Iran Unrest

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- IRGC Spokesman: Situation under Control, No Need for IRGC’s Help

 

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Khatami’s Brother: Opponents of Gov’t Took People to Streets

 

Ebtekar:

1- Gov’t, Nation behind Wall of Distance

2- N. Korean Leader Threatens US, Underlines Necessity of Talks with Seoul

 

Etemad:

1- Dialogue, Calm, Prudence: Political Activists Call for Legal Behaviour, Avoiding Violence

2- Rouhani: National Unity Best Response

 

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Atmosphere Should Be Opened Up for Criticism, Legal Protest

2- 27 Killed, 8 Wounded in Saudis’ Brutal Attack on Yemen

 

Iran:

1- Iran First VP: We Must Think about National Security

 

Jame’eh Farda:

1- Interior Ministry Invites Party Leaders to Resolve Crisis

2- Can Reformists Convince People to Leave Streets?

 

Javan:

1- Guardian: Political Vultures Flying over Iran’s Sky

  • American, Israeli Officials’ Hope for Weakening Iran in Recent Developments Immature

2- People Will End Unrest Created by Rioters: Rouhani

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani: People to Respond to Norm-Breakers, Rioters

2- Iran First VP: Officials Not Eligible to Be in Cabinet If Involved in Contraband Smuggling

 

Kayhan:

1- Political Activists: Riot, Killing People, Damaging Public Property Are Crime, Not Civil Protest

2- Trace of IMF in Iran’s Economic Conditions Today

3- Yemen’s Ansarullah Seizes Saudis’ Surveillance Submarine

 

Khorasan:

1- ICT Minister: Restrictions on Social Media Temporary

2- People’s Spontaneous Response to Rioters in Certain Cities

 

Resalat:

1- Rouhani: We All Should Remain United, Join Hands

 

Setareh Sobh:

1- Judiciary Chief: No Demand to Be Fulfilled by Creating Disorder

 

Shargh:

1- MP: Heavy Price Should Be Paid for Transparency

2- Rouhani: People Want Freer Atmosphere

3- Larijani: None of People in Post-Revolution Cabinets Were Corrupt

4- Obama Blocks Israel’s Plan to Assassinate General Soleimani

 

Read moreMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

3 × 5 =

CAPTCHA

*