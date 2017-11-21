“Iran Nuclear Deal Key Test for Int’l Cooperation in Other Domains”

In a phone conversation on Tuesday, Rouhani and Macron discussed the most important bilateral, regional and international issues.

Rouhani touched upon the nuclear deal signed between Iran and six world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and appreciated Paris’ efforts to consolidate the international agreement.

“From Iran’s point of view, the implementation, to the letter, of the JCPOA is an important test for cooperation in other areas on the international stage, and on the other hand, adding parts to the agreement or omitting parts from it will lead to the total collapse of the deal,” said Rouhani.

He also touched upon the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group, saying the destruction of the strongholds of the group, as the biggest and most dangerous terror group in the region and in the world, is good news for all countries.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s main objective is to fight terrorism, and we believe that after ISIS, other terrorist groups should be tackled, too,” said Rouhani.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani thanked the French government, president and nation for sympathizing with the Iranian people and government over the deadly earthquake which recently struck western Iran.

President Rouhani also told his opposite number that Iran stands ready to enhance its relations with France in all areas of mutual interest as well as regional and international domains based on mutual respect and common interests.

The French president, in turn, stressed the need to forge closer cooperation between Tehran and Paris in all areas.

He said all countries should endeavour to preserve the JCPOA, and that France remains fully committed to the deal.

Macron underlined that the JCPOA boosts confidence-building.