Iran Not to Succumb to US Pressures: President

Rouhani made the comment in a meeting with executive managers from across the nation.

“We will not succumb to the US, will preserve our historical and national dignity, and will bring the US to its knees in this battle of wills,” said the president as quoted by Fars News Agency.

“The Iranian nation will be glorious as it always has been during history, and bullying powers will realize that they have chosen the wrong path,” he added.

President Rouhani then stressed the necessity of remaining united inside the country at this juncture.

“It is not possible to stand up to the US, and [at the same time] continue to have our internal differences. One would say the JCPOA was good, another one would say it was very bad, and another would say the JCPOA was nothing. …. Now it’s not the time for such words,” he noted.

He said internal divisions should be set aside as such rows will only affect the needy and low-income classes of the society, and the people will pay the heaviest price.

He said resistance against the US will be costly if internal divisions are not put aside.

“If we continue to stand against one another, our situation, our economy, our culture and our unity will become more unstable, our differences will grow and division within the nation will increase as well,” Rouhani said.