A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 22

The top story in all Iranian newspapers today was the full eradication of the ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. The eradication was declared by Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in a letter to the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Leader, for his part, praised General Soleimani’s ‘great service to mankind’ through eradication of the vicious tree of ISIS.

Several papers also covered remarks by the European Union’s top diplomat Helga Schmid who ruled out the possibility of renegotiation of Iran nuclear deal during his visit to Iran.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader Responds to General Soleimani’s Letter on End of ISIS

2- Bitter Rain: Quake-Hit People in Kermanshah to Suffer More Problems with Rainfall

3- North Korea Bans Any Gathering for Happiness

4- The Fair General: Why General Soleimani Names President Rouhani in Letter to Leader

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- ISIS at Ending Point: Promises Fulfilled

2- EU’s Schmid in Isfahan: Renegotiation of Iran Nuclear Deal Not Possible

Ebtekar:

1- Interior Minister: We Should Manage National Day of Cyrus Next Year

2- Iran’s National Development Fund Allocates $100 Million to Counter Dust Pollution

Etemad:

1- Mission Accomplished: General Soleimani Declares End of ISIS in Letter to Leader

2- Iran Leader: Those Who Made Investment in This Vicious Plot Won’t Remain Silent

2- MP Offers Congratulations on Victory over Modern Time’s Kharijites

Ettela’at:

1- Iran Leader: Eradicating ISIS Great Service to Mankind

2- Rouhani: ISIS Eradicated through Struggle of Regional Nations

3- Terrorist Attack on Worshippers in Nigeria Leaves 50 Dead

4- Maryam Mirzakhani Foundation to Be Established to Identify Elites

5- EU: Renegotiation of Iran Nuclear Deal Not Possible

Jahan-e San’at:

1- Industry Minister Says Iranian Industries Should Be Focused on Export

2- The Concert that Was Not Called Off: Legendary Singer Nazeri Performs for Quake-Hit People

3- 15% Increase in Bread Prices: Chaos in Market

Javan:

1- End of Sedition Flags

You Did Great Service to Mankind: Iran Leader

2- Ansarullah: Nothing to Prevent Us from Firing Missiles on Israel

3- Rouhani to Macron: Iran Nuclear Deal to Collapse with Any Addition

4- Basij [Voluntary] Force to Help Gov’t in Tackling Unemployment

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Deputy Oil Minister: Iran in Talks with New European Oil Clients

2- EU’s Schmid: I Clearly State Renegotiation of Iran Nuclear Deal Not Possible

Kayhan:

1- Deputy Agriculture Minister: Those Who Undermine Quality of Iran Wheat Look for Imports

2- Rai Al-Youm: Keeping Silent over Al Saud Atrocities in Yemen Shame for Arab World

3- Great Victory over Triangle of US, Israel, Al Saud

Morning without ISIS Worked Realized by Resistance, Not Negotiation

4- 35 Int’l Bodies Urge UN to Help Rohingya Muslims

Khorasan:

1- Rouhani Warns French Counterpart in Phone Conversation

Tejarat:

1- General Soleimani to Iran Leader: Evil Tree of ISIS Eradicated

2- Putin: Assad Ready for Negotiation

Sochi Centre for Talks on Syria

3- New European Customers to Buy Iran Oil