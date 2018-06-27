Iran Leader Urges Judiciary to Prosecute Those Disrupting Economy

Speaking in a Wednesday meeting with top judges in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian people must have safe business environment and livelihood.

The Judiciary must seriously prosecute those who undermine the economic security, the Leader urged.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s comments came amid a record-breaking decrease in the value of Iran’s national currency, and protests and strikes by shopkeepers who are angry with the ongoing economic crisis.

The Leader further touched upon the international objections to the recent execution of Mohammad Salas, a Sufi dervish who had killed several Iranian policemen and was sentenced to death by the Judiciary.

Our Judiciary is currently under harshest media attacks. Using propaganda tools, they portray a murderer – who has killed several Iranian policemen and is sentenced to death after judicial procedures – as innocent and the Judiciary as cruel, he noted.

We must use professional and artistic methods to offer believable and tangible truths to public opinion, the Leader said.

These days, they use propaganda tools to make you believe whatever they want, but our state bodies underestimate the power of media tools and art in convincing public opinion, Ayatollah Khamenei added.