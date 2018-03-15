Iran Leader Says People’s Economic Woes Resolvable

“We are aware of people’s livelihood problems and other issues, and we believe there are no unsolvable problems in the country … ,” said Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to a transcript of his words posted on Leader.ir, Ayatollah Khamenei said he will talk to people about the issue in coming days.

The Leader was speaking in a Thursday meeting in Tehran with members of the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body empowered to appoint and dismiss the Leader.

Iran in recent years has been struggling with an underperforming economy hit hard by years of international sanctions and mismanagement.

Since taking power in 2013, the government of Hassan Rouhani has sought to kickstart the economy, but many say progress has been slow.

The Leader has frequently advocated Resistance Economy as the solution to Iran’s economic woes.

Resistance Economy is a set of principles aimed at boosting the country’s income and making the economy immune to economic wars waged by foreign powers, through improving productivity and curbing the economy’s dependence on oil export revenues, among other measures.

It was first proposed by the Leader in 2011, amid the tightening of economic sanctions against Tehran by the US and its allies over unproven allegations that Tehran intends to build nuclear weapons.

Bright Future Awaits Iran

Ayatollah Khamenei further noted that Iran has been under a massive attack by arrogant powers, which has political, economic, cultural, social and physical dimensions.

The Leader said “enemies of the religion” have been pressurizing Iran to give up meeting its religious and moral duties, including to fight against the oppressor and support the oppressed.

However, thanks God, Iranian’s endurance and insight has enabled them to push back the adversaries, he said.

The Leader said he believes a bright future awaits the country, and God willing Iranians will manage to deal with their enemies.

“There is a youthful and lively movement in the country that, I believe, will create a better future for Iran,” he said.

“A big group of faithful and active youth … are firmly and wholeheartedly pursuing the goals of the revolution,” the Leader said.