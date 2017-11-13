Iran Hopeful Hariri Would Return to Lebanon: Spokesman

Speaking in his weekly press conference held on Monday in Tehran, Qassemi said the Islamic Republic supports the trend of Lebanon’s development and peace, and considers Hariri’s resignation an unexpected and suspicious development.

“We hope Hariri would return to Lebanon as soon as possible and follow up on his resignation in his own country,” he noted, according to a Farsi report by Tasnim.

Qassemi said it is very strange and unprecedented that a country’s prime minister declares his resignation from a third state.

“His remarks [made in the Sunday night televised interview] raised a ray of hope that he might return to Lebanon and help restore calm to the Arab country.”

Qassemi said he does not comment on Hariri’s anti-Iran remarks for now and will respond to him in coming days, because “it is not clear in what conditions has he made the remarks.”

“He had a very good meeting with [advisor to Iran’s Leader] Mr. Velayati the day before his resignation in Beirut, where they discussed Iran-Lebanon cooperation,” he added.

He also referred to Saudi Arabia’s apparent preparation for waging a war on Lebanon and said, “This is part of a psychological war and also an effort to get rid of the problems and quagmire created by the Saudis’ wrong policies.”

“Saudi Arabia will once again fail to gain any accomplishment given their imprudence,” Qassemi noted.