Iran, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey Hold Quadrilateral Talks

The Baku quadrilateral meeting focused on promotion of cooperation among the four countries to strengthen regional peace and develop economic, energy, transportation, cultural and tourism ties.

Speaking at the beginning of the meeting, Zarif called on regional countries to work for promoting stability and economic development in the region and engage in cooperation against terrorism and extremism.

The next meeting in the quadrilateral format will be held in Georgia.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Zarif also sat down for bilateral talks with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze.

During the meeting held on Thursday, Zarif and Janelidze discussed bilateral ties and regional cooperation between two countries.

Earlier in the day, Zarif also held a meeting with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

The foreign minister departed Baku for the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday to join a trilateral meeting with top Turkish and Russian diplomats Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergei Lavrov.

The meeting is to be held within the Astana talks on Syria, aimed at putting an end to the seven-year conflict in the Arab country.