Iran FM, UN’s Relief Chief Discuss Yemen Crisis

During the Tuesday talks, the two sides pointed to humanitarian aid as the most urgent need of people in Yemen and Syria.

Zarif expressed Tehran’s preparedness to provide Yemenis and Syrians with humanitarian aid as an immediate priority, and called for the end of war in Yemen and facilitation of sending humanitarian aid to the people there.

Lowcock, for his part, referred to the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen caused by war and drought in the Arab country, and underlined the Yemeni nation’s urgent need for receiving humanitarian aid.