Iran FM to Start Tour of Africa, Latin America Sunday

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi, Zarif will travel to Senegal, Namibia, Brazil, and Uruguay to meet with political, economic and parliamentary officials of these countries.

“Zarif will also attend bilateral economic and trade conferences in each country and deliver speeches at some research institutes of these countries,” Qassemi said.

The spokesman said tens of businesspeople and entrepreneurs from the governmental and private companies active in various sectors will accompany Zarif in these trips.