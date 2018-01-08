Iran FM, Omani Counterpart Discuss Yemen War

During the talks in Tehran, the two sides conferred on the current situation in the region, including the issue of Yemen, the necessity of ending the war and aggression on the impoverished country, and the dispatch of humanitarian aid to Yemenis.

They also conferred on issues of mutual interest, particularly the reinforcement and development of banking relations.

The Omani top diplomat arrived in Iran earlier in the day to attend the Second Tehran Security Conference held in the Iranian capital.