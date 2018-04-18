Iran FM Due in New York for Six-Day Visit

During his six-day trip, Zarif will participate in a High-Level Meeting on Peace-building and Sustaining Peace on 24 and 25 April, organised by the United Nations.

He will also take part and deliver a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in New York.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), founded in 1921, is a United States non-profit think-tank specialising in US foreign policy and international affairs.

According to a report by IRIB, Zarif will also hold bilateral talks with his counterparts as well as a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Zarif’s meetings and speeches will focus on regional issues – including Syria and Yemen – and the Iran nuclear deal.

During the visit, the Iranian top diplomat is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation including Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi.