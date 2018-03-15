Iran FM Leaves Tehran for Baku

During his stay, Zarif will attend a quadrilateral meeting with his counterparts from Azerbaijan Republic, Turkey, and Georgia.

After Baku, the foreign minister will have a trip to the Kazakh capital Astana to join a trilateral meeting with top Turkish and Russian diplomats Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergei Lavrov as part of the Astana talks on Syria.

The talks will be held in line with the three countries’ efforts to pave the way for ending the nearly seven years of war in Syria.

The meeting will be held on March 16 “without observers or Syrian sides”, according to the Kazakh foreign ministry.