“Tehran Doing Its Utmost to Free Iranians Jailed Abroad over US Sanctions”

The Iranian top diplomat made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with the families of a group of Iranian nationals illegally jailed in various countries at the request of the US government and under the pretext of violating the US’ oppressive and illegitimate sanctions.

During the talks, the families were briefed on the latest conditions of the Iranian nationals in foreign jails and the latest follow-ups made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on their fate.

Zarif thanked the families for remaining patient while the fate of their beloved ones is being pursued. He also elaborated on the legal and diplomatic attempts made so far by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to follow up each case.

He also underlined the urgency of following up the cases of the Iranian prisoners until their freedom and said the imprisonment of the Iranian nationals is illegitimate and politically-motivated.

He called for unconditional extradition of the Iranians jailed abroad and said the Iranian Foreign Ministry will do its utmost and tap into all of its legal and diplomatic capacities to follow up each case separately until the final freedom of all Iranian inmates illegally held in foreign countries.

According to Zarif, the imprisonments are totally “illegitimate and oppressive” and amount to a hostage taking to gain further advantages.