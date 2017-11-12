Iran Denies Being Involved in Bahrain Pipeline Explosion

“It seems the only thing that Bahraini officials have learned to do after any incident in the island is pinning the blame on Iran,” Qassemi said in a statement on Sunday.

“They should know that the era of making such absurd and false statements and the time of playing such childish blame-games has come to an end.”

Qassemi pointed out that Iran has always stressed the Islamic Republic’s security and stability depends on the security and stability of all its neighbouring states and “we will remain committed to this principle”.

Qassemi’s statement came after Bahrain claimed an explosion which caused a fire at its main oil pipeline on Friday was caused by “terrorist” sabotage, linking the unprecedented attack to Iran, which denies any role in the Persian Gulf island kingdom’s unrest.

“Terrorist acts witnessed by the country in the recent period are carried out through direct contacts and instructions from Iran,” a statement quoted Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah al-Khalifa as saying.