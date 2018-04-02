Iran Calls for Restraint in Latest Kashmir Escalation

In a Monday statement, Bahram Qassemi called for restraint and said Iran is ready to help ease tensions in Kashmir.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports every move in line with the interests of the Kashmiris and is ready to take effective steps to reduce tensions, if the sides make a request,” he said.

Fierce gun battles between Indian forces and suspected separatist militants in the Indian-controlled Kashmir has in recent days left 20 people dead.

People staged a strike in the region on Monday, after deadly anti-New Delhi protests and clashes between the army and pro-independence militants.

In recent years, the people of Kashmir have been faced with a massive crackdown by hundreds of thousands of Indian military and paramilitary troops deployed to the region to stifle dissent.

The Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan. Most Kashmiris on the Indian side want either independence or a merger with Pakistan.