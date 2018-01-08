Impossible to Send Missiles from Iran to Yemen: IRGC

Chief-Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad-Ali Jafari has reacted to remarks by US and Saudi officials that Tehran has been interfering in Yemen and has sent missiles to the country.

“The Americans and the rulers that are their cronies have, so far, told many lies about the Islamic Republic and levelled many accusations against Iran,” said the commander in a Farsi interview with the Young Journalists Club (YJC).

“How would it be possible to send weapons, namely missiles, to a country which is under complete blockade and it is not even possible to send medicines and food aid to that country?” the top commander noted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is not able, whatsoever, to send missiles to Yemen, and US authorities know that the missiles fired were Yemeni-made missiles which had been renovated and their range increased,” said General Jafari.