The beaches of Gilan are particularly very popular among tourists, fishermen, boat riders and photographers.
What follows are IRNA’s photos of the coasts of Gilan province and the summer visitors:
1 of 23
As the weather is getting warmer in Iran, people from across the country are travelling to the coasts of Caspian Sea in the northern provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran to enjoy the beautiful beaches of this region.
The beaches of Gilan are particularly very popular among tourists, fishermen, boat riders and photographers.
What follows are IRNA’s photos of the coasts of Gilan province and the summer visitors: