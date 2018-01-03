French FM’s Visit to Tehran Postponed amid Unrest

According to a statement by the French presidency, Le Drian’s visit, which was aimed at preparing the grounds for French President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Tehran, will be made in the future.

The decision to postpone the trip was made during a Tuesday phone call between Macron and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

French Ambassador to the US Gérard Araud said in a tweet that the two presidents agreed to postpone the visit “considering the current situation” in Iran.

Back in November, Le Drian said he was expected to visit the Iranian capital to prepare a visit by Macron to the country and as part of efforts to expand Paris-Tehran relations.