FM Zarif to Discuss Future of Iran Nuclear Deal in New York

According to the CFR’s website, Zarif is going to discuss US-Iran relations, regional politics in the Middle East, and the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The session, which will be chaired by Stephen J. Hadley, is due to be held on April 23 at 6:00 pm EDT.

US President Donald Trump has been a vociferous critic of the nuclear accord signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015. He has called the JCPOA the “worst deal ever” and even threatened to tear it up.

In January, he decided to stick with JCPOA for now, but gave the European signatories a May 12 deadline to “fix the terrible flaws” of the accord or he will refuse to extend US sanctions relief on Iran.

Late last month, White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said that Trump is “prepared to potentially withdraw” from the Iran deal if changes to the agreement are not made.

Iran maintains that it will not renegotiate JCPOA, an international document endorsed by the Security Council Resolution 2231.

Other parties to the agreement, namely Russia, China, Britain, Germany and France, have all criticized Trump’s hostile views, saying the deal is sound and has proven to be functioning.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is tasked with monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities, has repeatedly verified Tehran’s full commitment to its side of the bargain.