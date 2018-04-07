Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows” to Open Cannes 2018

The movie, written and directed by Farhadi, is a psychological thriller shot in Spain starring Spanish actors Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

“Everybody Knows”, which also features the Argentine star Ricardo Darin, tells the story of a woman played by Cruz who returns from Buenos Aires to her native village in Spain with her husband and children for a celebration.

The family’s trip is plagued by unexpected events that threaten to tear the loved ones apart.

Farhadi, 45, one of Iran’s most renowned directors, has made a name for himself across the globe with tense and carefully crafted stories.

Farhadi gained international recognition after his 2011 drama “A Separation” brought him an Oscar, a Golden Globe Award, and the Golden Bear at Berlin.

The director has attended the Cannes festival two times so far, with “The Past” (2013), for which he bagged the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury, and “The Salesman” (2016), for which he received the Best Screenplay award.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival runs May 8-19.

The film will be released in France on May 9, the day after the 11-day festival begins.