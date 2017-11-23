Extremists like ISIS May Emerge in Other Regions: Iran Leader

Speaking in a Thursday meeting with a group of Muslim clerics and intellectuals visiting Tehran for an international conference on countering extremism, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the fall of the ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, and called for vigilance against more US and Israeli plots, warning that a new threat like ISIS could emerge in other regions.

“Although ISIS reached its end in Iraq and Syria, one should not ignore the deception of enemies as the US, Zionism and the lackeys will not stop the animosity against Islam and they may hatch and implement a plot similar to ISIS and the likes in another region.”

Pointing to 40 years of conspiracy, pressure, and sanctions imposed by the US and Zionist regime of Israel against the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran has made great advances despite those hostile measures and has firmly stood against the arrogance front.

“Despite all pressures, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made remarkable progress and has withstood, at full force, the Front of Arrogance. We, explicitly, declare that the Islamic Republic of Iran will help, wherever its presence needed, to confront disbelief and arrogance: we will not compromise with anyone when expressing this.”

The Leader further referred to Palestine as the most important issue within the Muslim World, and said, “The key to overcoming the enemies of Islam is Palestine, because the Front of Disbelief, Arrogance, and Zionism, occupying the Islamic country of Palestine, have made it their base for disrupting the security of countries within the region. We must confront the cancerous tumor of Israel.”

Ayatollah Khamenei mentioned that the main goal of the enemies – from creating wars and conflicts among Muslims – is to create a secured margin for the Zionist Regime.

However, he added, “we hope that, one day, the people of Palestine will own their homelands, and that day will be celebrated by the entire world of Islam.”

Furthermore, Ayatollah Khamenei assured participants that “the day Palestine is returned to its people is the day a definite blow will be dealt to the Front of Arrogance: we will strive to achieve that day.”