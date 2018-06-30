“EU’s Package to Save JCPOA Not Offered to Iran Yet”

In a Saturday statement, Qassemi said so far no support package has been offered by the EU to the Iranian side, saying the European states are still engaged in the final rounds of their talks on the package.

“Definitely, we will announce and begin examining the package’s content as soon as we receive it,” he noted.

The spokesman said the Islamic Republic will adopt an appropriate decision about the proposals and whether or not to remain in the nuclear deal after precisely looking into the Europeans’ proposals based on its national interests and considerations.

Qassemi’s remarks came after IRIB News Agency quoted EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini as saying the European Union will very soon provide Iran with its support package aiming to encourage Tehran to remain in the nuclear deal, after Brussels ratified the plan on Friday.

“The EU has ratified the JCPOA support package with 28 affirmative votes,” the state-run IRIB quoted Mogherini as saying.

“The contents of this supportive package will be submitted to Iranian officials within the next two days,” she said on the sidelines of a two-day summit of European leaders concluded on Friday.

IRIB claims Mogherini’s remarks had been originally published by the EU External Action Service’s website on Friday night, but was removed shortly afterwards.