Europeans Have One Week to Finalize Position on JCPOA: Zarif

Conservatove lawmaker Mohammad Ali Pourmokhtar told Fars News Agency on Wednesday that Zarif has informed the Parliament of the deadline in a meeting held earlier in the day.

“The foreign minister said Europeans have just one week to announce their view on Iran’s conditions and recommendations on the implementation of the nuclear deal,” he said.

On March 8, US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear pact and threatened the US will impose “the highest level” of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Iran has announced the deal could remain in place only if European parties to the pact give Tehran firm assurances that its interests will be served if they remain in the deal.