Egypt’s Grand Mufti Bans Purchase of Facebook Likes!

The Grand Mufti said on Thursday that ‘Prophet Muhammad would have prohibited’ such a practice, according to the Facebook announcement.

The Grand Mufti, Shawki Allam, specified that promoting your posts/products to reach a wider audience, therefore gaining more genuine likes, is not haram, Cairo Scene reported.

The fatwa was discussed on Amr Adeeb’s talk show a few days ago, and the famed TV host vocalised his support, citing how many Egyptian celebrities purchase Likes from certain digital tech companies in order to seem more popular on the internet