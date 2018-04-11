DM Warns Adversaries against Testing Iran’s Power

Describing Tehran as the “strong power of the region” in terms of defensive might, the defence chief said Iran is well capable of dealing with plots hatched by foreign powers.

Hatami said the adversaries are trying various ways to damage the Islamic Republic, according to a Persian-language report by Fars News Agency on Tuesday.

For example, the defence chief said, over 500 US experts are currently working to create plans to make obstacles to economic development of Iran.

Hatami’s comments came after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that enemies of the Islamic establishment are in fear of the rising power of Iran, but are not able to do anything to curb it.

In a meeting with a group of senior commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Leader mentioned power, security, dignity and having adequate capability in time of need as the main goals of the Iranian Armed Forces. Ayatollah Khamenei noted that all the activities conducted by those forces must be aimed at achieving their predetermined goals.