Designation of John Bolton Disgrace for US: Iran

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said, “It is a disgrace for an ostensibly super power to have a national security advisor (John Bolton) who is in the pay of a terrorist group (the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization) that has killed 17 thousand innocent Iranian citizens.”

“Spending millions of dollars, the Americans use different tools such as military interference, economic sanctions, undermining [countries’] defense power, creating political and security crises, and triggering tensions; however, this has only strengthened Iran’s power and spiritual influence,” said the official.

Shamkhani touched upon different US administrations’ unchanging policy, i.e. pursuing the strategy of undermining and dealing a blow to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The current US president’s cult of personality and crazy interest in being in the centre of attentionhas caused his anti-Iran actions and decisions to be different from the complex behaviour of [his] predecessors and to be manifested [in a manner] proportionate to his childish temperament and behaviour [whereby he likes] to be seen [by others],” Shamkhani noted.

He referred to the enemy’s pre-planned moves to create insecurity along Iran’s borders and trigger instability inside the country, and highlighted the necessity of countering the soft war launched by the domineering powers to undermine Iran’s domestic unity.

“The enemy’s focusing on economic war and psychological warfare to create the impression that the [Iranian] establishment is inefficient has made it all the more necessary to maintain solidarity and promote cooperation between people and officials and mobilize national potentialities to help solve the key problems facing the country,” notedShamkhani.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran will, in the Persian New Year, further enhance its power, initiatives and prudence to safeguard its national security and foil the Western-Hebrew-Arabic strategy aimed at destabilizing the Middle East region.

John Bolton has close links with the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) and is on its payroll. The MKO has conducted numerous acts of terror against Iran and has the blood of some seventeen thousand innocent Iranians on its hands.