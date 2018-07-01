Bus Crash in Northern India Kills 44

“44 people have died in the accident. At least 3 others are injured,” Deepesh Chandra Kala, a disaster management officer from Pauri Garhwal district where the accident occurred, told AFP.

“The rescue work is still ongoing,” the officer added.

According to TV reports, 20 bodies have been recovered so far.

ANI quoted Garhwal Commissioner Dilip Jawalkar as saying the number of casualties was expected to rise.