Arab Businessman Pays $3m to Purchase Number 2 Car Plate

“I’m excited. I bought the plate because number 2 is highly important for Emirati people,” the Arab businessman said.

“It is a historic and highly significant number for us because it is the symbol of the establishment of the UAE which was created on December 2,” he was quoted as saying by a Russian-language business daily published in Moscow.

The purchase was the biggest attraction at the Abu Dhabi Police’s open auction of vehicle number plates on Saturday.

The popular auction generated a revenue of more than $15m. 60 distinguished Abu Dhabi number plates were auctioned at Emirates Palace hotel.

Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with Emirates Auction, held the public auction on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the country’s establishment.

Organised by Emirates Auction, the auction listed the numbers on the company’s website, including five double-digit plates, 15 three-digit plates, 19 four-digit and 17 five-digit plates.

Other number plates auctioned were 10, 60, 333, 600, 999, 1000, 1111, 5050, 6000, 6060, 6666, 9090, 9999, 10000, 55555, 60000, 66666.