Angels Living in Earthquake Ruins

Over one week after the deadly earthquake in Iran which shattered the western province of Kermanshah, new photos from the quake-hit regions depict some tragic scenes on the plight of children who are struggling with homelessness.
Watching the innocent faces sitting or walking on the ruins which used to be their homes, the viewer is inspired by a mixed feeling: On the one hand the desperate struggle of these desperate souls against the violent side of the world and on the other hand, the strength of life glittering in the eyes of these little angels.
Here are Tasnim’s photos of these little angels:
1 of 28