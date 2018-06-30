Africans Eager to Hire Iran’s Head Coach Queiroz

Khabar Online has quoted an Arab-language news website that Cameroon, the defending African champion, and Algeria are eager to hire the Portuguese coach.

While Iranian media had earlier reported Iran’s football federation and Queiroz have reached agreement on extending his contract for sixth months, till the end of 2019 AFC Asian Cup, media reports on Saturday said the Portuguese manager has said goodbye to his assistants, fuelling speculations that he is going to leave Iran.

Queiroz has been leading the Iranian national squad for over seven years, helping Team Melli qualify for FIFA World Cup for two consecutive times.

Under Queiroz, Iran managed to advance to the FIFA World Cups of 2014 and 2018, but failed to advance to the knockout stage in both tournaments.

However, in this year’s tournament, Team Melli delivered an impressive performance, seen as its best in the history of the world’s most popular sport event, and came so close to advancing to the next stage.