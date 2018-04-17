A Loot at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 17

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, April 17, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Several newspapers today covered the continued reactions to the Saturday airstrikes conducted by the US, France, and Britain on Syrian targets, and an earlier Israeli attack on a Syrian airbase which killed seven Iranians.
Another top story was the government’s policies to control the foreign exchange market, and the Judiciary’s support for the plans, which are expected to prevent further fluctuations.
The European Union’s support for the Iran nuclear deal and its disagreement with the imposition of new sanctions against the Islamic Republic also received great coverage today. The new sanctions had been proposed by France, Britain, and Germany to appease US President Donald Trump, but other EU member states, including Italy and Sweden, voted against the bans.
Also a major story today was the resignation of Kaveh Madani, a deputy head of Iran’s Department of Environment and a fellow at the Imperial College of London, who refused to return to the country after leaving Iran to attend a conference in eastern Asia. Madani, a well-known environmentalist, had been convinced by the Rouhani administration to return to Iran and work for the government, but he was later arrested for a short time over an espionage case involving several other environmental activists. After his release, a personal photo him was also published, and several conservative media tried to defame him for what they called obscene and inappropriate behaviour.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Fugitive Banker Khavari Has Assets in Iran to Be Confiscated
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Iran First VP Jahangiri Sacrificed to Control Forex Crisis
- A Report on Efforts to Weaken Position of First VP
- Mohammad Hashemi Rafsanjani: It’s Time to Ease Tensions in Region
- Rouhani Must Revive Policy of De-Escalation as Hashemi Did
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
- EU Reaffirms Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal
- Mogherini: EU Ministers Unlikely to Pass Sanctions against Iran
- Russian Model in Forex Market Fluctuations
- Russia Central Bank’s Reaction to Recent Ruble’s Slide
Ebtekar
- Syria Strikes Aimed at Causing Rift between Iran, Turkey, Russia: MFA
- Human Errors by Both Iranian, Chinese Ships Cause of Sanchi Tragedy
Etemad:
- EU Opposes US President
- Former FBI Chief Attacks Trump, Calls Him Disgrace
Ettela’at:
- Qassemi: Syria Strikes Not to Influence Iran’s Policies
- Int’l Quran Competition to Be Held in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad on Thursday
Ghanoon:
- Judiciary Chief Expresses Support for Gov’t in Protecting Value of National Currency
Iran:
- Iran First VP Promises Value of People’s Assets Will Be Protected
- Mogherini: Don’t Wait for New Sanctions against Iran
Jahan-e San’at:
- Iran Foreign Ministry in Reaction to Israeli Attack: Time of ‘Hit and Run’ Past
- French President: Russia Big Barrier to Syria Peace
Javan:
- US Senator: Scrap Iran Nuclear Deal, Kill Assad
- Ayatollah Amoli Larijani: Judiciary Supports Government’s Forex Policies
Jomhouri Eslami:
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: It’s Crucial for Europe to Keep JCPOA
- Syrian People Hold Huge Gathering to Support Assad, Resistance Forces
- Larijani: US Military Intervention Beginning Point of Terrorist Activities in Region
Kayhan:
- Deals to Trade in Local Currencies to End Dependence on US Dollar
- A Report on Ways to Counter Enemy’s Forex War
- Washington Post: Attack on Syria Disgraced US
- US Foreign Relations Committee Disqualifies Pompeo
Kelid:
- Rouhani: Persian Language Major Part of Iran’s Historical Identity
Khorasan:
- Iran, Turkey Finally Open Line of Credit Using Local Currencies
Roozan:
- Marathon of Banks to Attract People’s Forex Deposits
- Foreign Currencies Still Banned in Market
Seda-ye Eslahat:
- Iran’s Unemployment Rate Stands at 12%: Official
Shahrvand:
- Winter in Spring: Snow, Rain in Past Three Days Surprise Iranians
Shargh:
- Mogherini: It’s Crucial to Save JCPOA; No New Sanctions Passed
Tejarat:
- Iran Nuclear Chief: We’re Ready for Any Returns in Nuclear Aspects
- Iran First VP Warns Forex Dealers: No One Allowed to Damage People’s Lives
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Dual National Escapes from Iran
- Kaveh Madani, Deputy Head of Environment Dept., Suspected Spy, Flees Iran
- Details of Siege on US Base in Iraq
- How Popular Forces Threaten Pentagon ahead of Syria Attacks