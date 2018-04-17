A Loot at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 17

Several newspapers today covered the continued reactions to the Saturday airstrikes conducted by the US, France, and Britain on Syrian targets, and an earlier Israeli attack on a Syrian airbase which killed seven Iranians.

Another top story was the government’s policies to control the foreign exchange market, and the Judiciary’s support for the plans, which are expected to prevent further fluctuations.

The European Union’s support for the Iran nuclear deal and its disagreement with the imposition of new sanctions against the Islamic Republic also received great coverage today. The new sanctions had been proposed by France, Britain, and Germany to appease US President Donald Trump, but other EU member states, including Italy and Sweden, voted against the bans.

Also a major story today was the resignation of Kaveh Madani, a deputy head of Iran’s Department of Environment and a fellow at the Imperial College of London, who refused to return to the country after leaving Iran to attend a conference in eastern Asia. Madani, a well-known environmentalist, had been convinced by the Rouhani administration to return to Iran and work for the government, but he was later arrested for a short time over an espionage case involving several other environmental activists. After his release, a personal photo him was also published, and several conservative media tried to defame him for what they called obscene and inappropriate behaviour.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

Fugitive Banker Khavari Has Assets in Iran to Be Confiscated

Arman-e Emrooz:

Iran First VP Jahangiri Sacrificed to Control Forex Crisis

A Report on Efforts to Weaken Position of First VP

Mohammad Hashemi Rafsanjani: It’s Time to Ease Tensions in Region

Rouhani Must Revive Policy of De-Escalation as Hashemi Did

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

EU Reaffirms Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal

Mogherini: EU Ministers Unlikely to Pass Sanctions against Iran

Russian Model in Forex Market Fluctuations

Russia Central Bank’s Reaction to Recent Ruble’s Slide

Ebtekar

Syria Strikes Aimed at Causing Rift between Iran, Turkey, Russia: MFA

Human Errors by Both Iranian, Chinese Ships Cause of Sanchi Tragedy

Etemad:

EU Opposes US President

Former FBI Chief Attacks Trump, Calls Him Disgrace

Ettela’at:

Qassemi: Syria Strikes Not to Influence Iran’s Policies

Int’l Quran Competition to Be Held in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad on Thursday

Ghanoon:

Judiciary Chief Expresses Support for Gov’t in Protecting Value of National Currency

Iran:

Iran First VP Promises Value of People’s Assets Will Be Protected

Mogherini: Don’t Wait for New Sanctions against Iran

Jahan-e San’at:

Iran Foreign Ministry in Reaction to Israeli Attack: Time of ‘Hit and Run’ Past

French President: Russia Big Barrier to Syria Peace

Javan:

US Senator: Scrap Iran Nuclear Deal, Kill Assad

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani: Judiciary Supports Government’s Forex Policies

Jomhouri Eslami:

EU Foreign Policy Chief: It’s Crucial for Europe to Keep JCPOA

Syrian People Hold Huge Gathering to Support Assad, Resistance Forces

Larijani: US Military Intervention Beginning Point of Terrorist Activities in Region

Kayhan:

Deals to Trade in Local Currencies to End Dependence on US Dollar

A Report on Ways to Counter Enemy’s Forex War

Washington Post: Attack on Syria Disgraced US

US Foreign Relations Committee Disqualifies Pompeo

Kelid:

Rouhani: Persian Language Major Part of Iran’s Historical Identity

Khorasan:

Iran, Turkey Finally Open Line of Credit Using Local Currencies

Roozan:

Marathon of Banks to Attract People’s Forex Deposits

Foreign Currencies Still Banned in Market

Seda-ye Eslahat:

Iran’s Unemployment Rate Stands at 12%: Official

Shahrvand:

Winter in Spring: Snow, Rain in Past Three Days Surprise Iranians

Shargh:

Mogherini: It’s Crucial to Save JCPOA; No New Sanctions Passed

Tejarat:

Iran Nuclear Chief: We’re Ready for Any Returns in Nuclear Aspects

Iran First VP Warns Forex Dealers: No One Allowed to Damage People’s Lives

Vatan-e Emrooz: