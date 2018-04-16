A Loot at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 16

The US-led coalition’s Saturday attack on Syria and the ensuing reactions to the “criminal” move remained a top story today.

Several papers particularly highlighted the remarks made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and the harsh comments made by Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on the recent aggression on Syria.

Also a major top story today was the Iranian Judiciary’s failure to arrest former Tehran prosecutor Saeid Mortazavi, who has been sentenced to two years in prison for complicity in the death of a prisoner in the notorious Kahrizak Detention Centre back in 2009. Posters have been put on the walls of Tehran in the past couple of days, depicting Mortazavi as a “wanted cowboy”, implicitly criticizing the Judiciary and its spokesman Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei who said we haven’t found him.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

Iran First VP Talks of New Forex System

Banks to Be Activated in Collecting Foreign Currencies Kept by People

Rouhani to Putin: We Shouldn’t Let New Tension Escalate in Region

Abrar:

MP: Corruption Started in Ahmadinejad’s Government

DM Says Iran Self-Sufficient in Supplying Arms Needs

Afkar:

Larijani’s Serious Warning to US, Allies

Time of Brutal Acts Over

Aftab-e Yazd:

World Bank: Iran to Run Out of Oil in 155 Years, Saudi Arabia in 80 Years

Consequences of Unwanted Filtering

What Restrictions on Telegram Will Do to Rouhani Gov’t

An Analysis of Iraq’s Parliamentary Elections

Shiites to Maintain Majority of Iraqi Parliament

Arman-e Emrooz:

Ministers of Justice, Interior to Be Summoned to Parliament over Fugitive Prosecutor

What Happened to Secrets of Notorious Prosecutor Mortazavi?

Asrar:

Crime and Punishment of Trump in Syria

Velayati: US Looking for Pretext in Syria

Ebtekar

Larijani: US, UK, France Attacked Syria in Violation of All Int’l Laws

Iranian MPs against Ahmadinejad’s Offences

Dreams of Saudi Prince: A Review of Riyadh’s Role in Mideast Trends

Etemad:

Congress Trying to Decrease Trump’s Authority

Over $6.5 Billion in Damages Result of Oil Offences by Ahmadinejad’s Gov’t

Ettela’at:

World’s Hatred of Criminal Aggression on Syria

Iran’s Non-Oil Exports to Hit $55 Billion

Yemen’s Ansarullah: We’ll Increase Range of Our Missiles to Hit Israel

Ghanoon:

People Looking for Fugitive Convict

Iranian People in Past Days Put Posters on Walls to Find Mortazavi!

Hemayat:

US’ Defeat in Syria Makes Headlines in World Newspapers

Bluff of Losers

A Report on Hebrew-Arab-Western Plot against Iran after Embarrassing Defeat in Syria

Iran:

Zarif’s Evaluation of US-UK-France Invasion of Syria: An Attack to Defend Terrorists

FM: I Don’t Believe in Diplomacy for Show; National Interests More Important than JCPOA

Javan:

World’s Freedom-Seekers Protest at 3 Criminal Musketeers

Nasrallah: They Bombed the Air!

US Attack Not to Change Regional Balance in Favour of Israel, Certain Regional States

Jomhouri Eslami:

Iran First VP: Foreign Currencies Earned from Exports Must Return to Economy

Increased Global Protests, Opposition against Trump’s Warmongering in Syria

Kayhan:

Need for Boosting Our Missile Power, Lesson Taken from West’s Attack on Syria

Brutal Crackdown on Critics in France, the So-Called Advocate of Democracy!

Payam-e Zaman:

Zarif to Johnson: No Country Allowed to Punish Other States Arbitrarily

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

Rouhani to Putin: US, Allies Don’t Want Syria to Have Stability

Sepid:

Deputy Health Minister: Iran Committed to Fight Non-Communicable Diseases

Setareh Sobh:

Dispute over Syria in UN Security Council

Shahrvand:

Death of Children in Syria Not Staged: Red Cross Chief in Tehran

Shargh:

In Pursuit of Mortazavi

Judiciary Under Fire for Failing to Arrest Former Prosecutor

Sobh-e Now: