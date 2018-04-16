A Loot at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 16

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, April 16, and picked headlines from 23 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The US-led coalition’s Saturday attack on Syria and the ensuing reactions to the “criminal” move remained a top story today.
Several papers particularly highlighted the remarks made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and the harsh comments made by Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on the recent aggression on Syria.
Also a major top story today was the Iranian Judiciary’s failure to arrest former Tehran prosecutor Saeid Mortazavi, who has been sentenced to two years in prison for complicity in the death of a prisoner in the notorious Kahrizak Detention Centre back in 2009. Posters have been put on the walls of Tehran in the past couple of days, depicting Mortazavi as a “wanted cowboy”, implicitly criticizing the Judiciary and its spokesman Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei who said we haven’t found him.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
- Iran First VP Talks of New Forex System
- Banks to Be Activated in Collecting Foreign Currencies Kept by People
- Rouhani to Putin: We Shouldn’t Let New Tension Escalate in Region
Abrar:
- MP: Corruption Started in Ahmadinejad’s Government
- DM Says Iran Self-Sufficient in Supplying Arms Needs
Afkar:
- Larijani’s Serious Warning to US, Allies
- Time of Brutal Acts Over
Aftab-e Yazd:
- World Bank: Iran to Run Out of Oil in 155 Years, Saudi Arabia in 80 Years
- Consequences of Unwanted Filtering
- What Restrictions on Telegram Will Do to Rouhani Gov’t
- An Analysis of Iraq’s Parliamentary Elections
- Shiites to Maintain Majority of Iraqi Parliament
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Ministers of Justice, Interior to Be Summoned to Parliament over Fugitive Prosecutor
- What Happened to Secrets of Notorious Prosecutor Mortazavi?
Asrar:
- Crime and Punishment of Trump in Syria
- Velayati: US Looking for Pretext in Syria
Ebtekar
- Larijani: US, UK, France Attacked Syria in Violation of All Int’l Laws
- Iranian MPs against Ahmadinejad’s Offences
- Dreams of Saudi Prince: A Review of Riyadh’s Role in Mideast Trends
Etemad:
- Congress Trying to Decrease Trump’s Authority
- Over $6.5 Billion in Damages Result of Oil Offences by Ahmadinejad’s Gov’t
Ettela’at:
- World’s Hatred of Criminal Aggression on Syria
- Iran’s Non-Oil Exports to Hit $55 Billion
- Yemen’s Ansarullah: We’ll Increase Range of Our Missiles to Hit Israel
Ghanoon:
- People Looking for Fugitive Convict
- Iranian People in Past Days Put Posters on Walls to Find Mortazavi!
Hemayat:
- US’ Defeat in Syria Makes Headlines in World Newspapers
- Bluff of Losers
- A Report on Hebrew-Arab-Western Plot against Iran after Embarrassing Defeat in Syria
Iran:
- Zarif’s Evaluation of US-UK-France Invasion of Syria: An Attack to Defend Terrorists
- FM: I Don’t Believe in Diplomacy for Show; National Interests More Important than JCPOA
Javan:
- World’s Freedom-Seekers Protest at 3 Criminal Musketeers
- Nasrallah: They Bombed the Air!
- US Attack Not to Change Regional Balance in Favour of Israel, Certain Regional States
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Iran First VP: Foreign Currencies Earned from Exports Must Return to Economy
- Increased Global Protests, Opposition against Trump’s Warmongering in Syria
Kayhan:
- Need for Boosting Our Missile Power, Lesson Taken from West’s Attack on Syria
- Brutal Crackdown on Critics in France, the So-Called Advocate of Democracy!
Payam-e Zaman:
- Zarif to Johnson: No Country Allowed to Punish Other States Arbitrarily
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
- Rouhani to Putin: US, Allies Don’t Want Syria to Have Stability
Sepid:
- Deputy Health Minister: Iran Committed to Fight Non-Communicable Diseases
Setareh Sobh:
- Dispute over Syria in UN Security Council
Shahrvand:
- Death of Children in Syria Not Staged: Red Cross Chief in Tehran
Shargh:
- In Pursuit of Mortazavi
- Judiciary Under Fire for Failing to Arrest Former Prosecutor
Sobh-e Now:
- Nasrallah: Israel Too Coward to Take Its Tanks to Lebanon
- A Jurisprudential Review of Digital Currency
- Independent Cryptocurrency to End Dollar’s Domination