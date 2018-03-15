A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, March 15, and picked headlines from 18 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in most newspapers today was the resignation of Tehran’s reformist mayor, Mohammad-Ali Najafi, for what he called a new medical problem. However, City Councillors say the pressures on Najafi, particularly after trying to reveal the past corruption cases and attending a controversial ceremony where young girls were dancing, were perhaps the main reason for his resignation.
US President Donald Trump’s dismissal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also remained a top story, with several newspapers discussing the possible outcomes of the replacement.
Remarks by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi about Iran’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal in case of US’ pull-out also received great coverage today.
Iran’s new oil deal with Russia and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s re-election were among other top stories highlighted in today’s front pages.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
- ICT Minister: Government Cannot Develop State-Funded Messaging App
- Zarif: Trump Not in Position to Make Decision on Iran Nuclear Deal
Abrar:
- Trump: Iran behind very Problem in Middle East
- French FM: Afrin Situation Critical
- IRGC Spokesman: Enemies Resorting to Fabricated Cults with No Identity
- Araqchi: UK Gov’t Officially Apologizes over Attack on Iran Embassy
Afkar:
- Chairman of Assembly of Experts Urges More Work on Employment, Production
- Tillerson’s Dismissal Heralds US Withdrawal from Iran Nuclear Deal: MP
- Iran Interior Minister Slams International Bodies’ Insufficient Help on Illicit Drugs
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Araqchi: Europe’s Efforts to Keep US in Iran Nuclear Deal Futile
Arman-e Emrooz:
- City Council, Tehran Citizens’ Fair Request from Mayor: Don’t Back Off!
Ebtekar
- All Differences between Trump, Tillerson
- A Review of Analyses Written on Tillerson’s Dismissal
- World’s Most Powerful Woman Remain in Power
- Merkel Re-Elected as German Chancellor for Fourth Time
Etemad:
- Revengeful Theresa!
- Escalation of Tension in London-Moscow Ties
- All High-Level Diplomatic Ties Severed
- Iran’s Population Exceeds 81 Million
- Iran’s Oil Deals with Russians for Development of Joint Fields
Ettela’at:
- Human Rights Centre Calls for Prosecution of New CIA Chief at The Hague
- Najafi to Remain Mayor of Tehran until City Council Discusses His Resignation
Iran:
- UK Calls for UN Security Council’s Probe into Poisoning of Russian Spy
- May Accuses Russia of Attempting to Murder Sergei Skripal
- Second Biggest Oil Deal in Post-JCPOA Era
- Russians Enter Iran’s Oil Industry with $674-Million Investment
Javan:
- Tehran Mayor Was Wrong Choice from First Place!
- Najafi, Who Never Remains in Power More than Few Months, Resigns
- Iran Not to Remain in Nuclear Deal If US Withdraws
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Crisis in London-Moscow Political Ties
- Statistics Centre: Iran’s Economy Has Had 4.4% Growth in 9 Months
- Corruption in Iraq More Dangerous than Terrorism: Abadi
Kayhan:
- Parliament Gives Rouhani’s Gov’t Blank Cheque
- We Have No Problem in Housing, Employment, Keep Your Positions!
- 25% Increase Compared with Last Year: $520 Million Worth of Shoes Imported!
- American General’s Ridiculous Comments: Massacre of Innocent Yemenis Out of Pity!
Khorasan:
- Secrets Revealed about Ahmadinejad’s Presidency: From Sit-in to Corruption
Resalat:
- Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: UK Seeks Bastardization in Religious Authority
- Ayatollah Makarem: Enemies Trying to Get Society into Slavery through Cyberspace
- Iran Human Rights Chief: Putting Pressure on Iranian Students Violation of Human Rights
Rooyesh-e Mellat
- Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Dismissals in Trump Gov’t Nothing New
Sayeh:
- Ahmadinejad’s Deputy Baqaei Imprisoned to Serve 15-Year Term
Siasat-e Rooz:
- Judiciary Spokesman: We’ve Had No Tangible Achievement in Fight against Contraband
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Europe’s Queen of Austerity Breaks Records
- Merkel Elected as German Chancellor for Fourth Time
- Tehran Mayor Resigns for Health Issue
- City Council Chairman: His Resignation Due to New Medical Problem I Can’t Talk about