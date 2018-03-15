A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 15

The top story in most newspapers today was the resignation of Tehran’s reformist mayor, Mohammad-Ali Najafi, for what he called a new medical problem. However, City Councillors say the pressures on Najafi, particularly after trying to reveal the past corruption cases and attending a controversial ceremony where young girls were dancing, were perhaps the main reason for his resignation.

US President Donald Trump’s dismissal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also remained a top story, with several newspapers discussing the possible outcomes of the replacement.

Remarks by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi about Iran’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal in case of US’ pull-out also received great coverage today.

Iran’s new oil deal with Russia and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s re-election were among other top stories highlighted in today’s front pages.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

ICT Minister: Government Cannot Develop State-Funded Messaging App

Zarif: Trump Not in Position to Make Decision on Iran Nuclear Deal

Abrar:

Trump: Iran behind very Problem in Middle East

French FM: Afrin Situation Critical

IRGC Spokesman: Enemies Resorting to Fabricated Cults with No Identity

Araqchi: UK Gov’t Officially Apologizes over Attack on Iran Embassy

Afkar:

Chairman of Assembly of Experts Urges More Work on Employment, Production

Tillerson’s Dismissal Heralds US Withdrawal from Iran Nuclear Deal: MP

Iran Interior Minister Slams International Bodies’ Insufficient Help on Illicit Drugs

Aftab-e Yazd:

Araqchi: Europe’s Efforts to Keep US in Iran Nuclear Deal Futile

Arman-e Emrooz:

City Council, Tehran Citizens’ Fair Request from Mayor: Don’t Back Off!

Ebtekar

All Differences between Trump, Tillerson

A Review of Analyses Written on Tillerson’s Dismissal

World’s Most Powerful Woman Remain in Power

Merkel Re-Elected as German Chancellor for Fourth Time

Etemad:

Revengeful Theresa!

Escalation of Tension in London-Moscow Ties

All High-Level Diplomatic Ties Severed

Iran’s Population Exceeds 81 Million

Iran’s Oil Deals with Russians for Development of Joint Fields

Ettela’at:

Human Rights Centre Calls for Prosecution of New CIA Chief at The Hague

Najafi to Remain Mayor of Tehran until City Council Discusses His Resignation

Iran:

UK Calls for UN Security Council’s Probe into Poisoning of Russian Spy

May Accuses Russia of Attempting to Murder Sergei Skripal

Second Biggest Oil Deal in Post-JCPOA Era

Russians Enter Iran’s Oil Industry with $674-Million Investment

Javan:

Tehran Mayor Was Wrong Choice from First Place!

Najafi, Who Never Remains in Power More than Few Months, Resigns

Iran Not to Remain in Nuclear Deal If US Withdraws

Jomhouri Eslami:

Crisis in London-Moscow Political Ties

Statistics Centre: Iran’s Economy Has Had 4.4% Growth in 9 Months

Corruption in Iraq More Dangerous than Terrorism: Abadi

Kayhan:

Parliament Gives Rouhani’s Gov’t Blank Cheque

We Have No Problem in Housing, Employment, Keep Your Positions!

25% Increase Compared with Last Year: $520 Million Worth of Shoes Imported!

American General’s Ridiculous Comments: Massacre of Innocent Yemenis Out of Pity!

Khorasan:

Secrets Revealed about Ahmadinejad’s Presidency: From Sit-in to Corruption

Resalat:

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: UK Seeks Bastardization in Religious Authority

Ayatollah Makarem: Enemies Trying to Get Society into Slavery through Cyberspace

Iran Human Rights Chief: Putting Pressure on Iranian Students Violation of Human Rights

Rooyesh-e Mellat

Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Dismissals in Trump Gov’t Nothing New

Sayeh:

Ahmadinejad’s Deputy Baqaei Imprisoned to Serve 15-Year Term

Siasat-e Rooz:

Judiciary Spokesman: We’ve Had No Tangible Achievement in Fight against Contraband

Vatan-e Emrooz: