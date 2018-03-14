A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, March 14, and picked headlines from 22 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
US President Donald Trump’s surprising decision to sack State Secretary Rex Tillerson and replace him with CIA Chief Mike Pompeo was widely covered in today’s newspapers. Several papers discussed the possible implications of the replacement, which is expected to toughen US government’s anti-Iran stances.
Also a top story today was the Parliament’s unsuccessful impeachment of three ministers. Labour Minister Ali Rabi’ei and Roads Minister Abbas Akhondi both received a vote of confidence on Tuesday, and survived the impeachment bids. Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati’s impeachment on Wednesday was also unsuccessful.
A major news story today was Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks that Tehran will be the first to help Riyadh when the Arab country comes under foreign aggression.
The upholding of a 15-year prison sentence for former Vice-President Hamid Baqaei, a close ally of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, also received great coverage.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
- Trump Extends National Emergency against Iran
Abrar-e Eqtesadi:
- 10 Different Rates for Dollar in Iran Market!
Aftab-e Yazd:
- You Wasted People’s Money, Time
- Ministers of Labour, Roads Survive Impeachment
- Parliament Seems to Have Fallen Victim to Certain MPs
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Reformists’ Parliamentary Faction Disappoints Hardliners
- Two Ministers Reinstated
- Beggars of Tehran Earn $100 per Day!
Ebtekar
- White House’s Anti-JCPOA Circle Completed
- Zarif: Iran Has Expressed Readiness to Negotiate with Saudi Arabia
- Iran Freestyle Wrestling Boycotts World Cup after UWW’s Decision on Greco-Roman WC
Ettela’at:
- Russia: We’ll Give Decisive Response to US Attack on Syria
- Moscow-London Tension after Controversy over Double Agent
- Trump Suddenly Dismissed Tillerson, Replaced Him with CIA Chief
Ghanoon:
- Sit-Down in Evin Prison
- Justice Dept.: Ahmadinejad’s Deputy Baqaei Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
Hamdeli:
- Tehran’s “Naft” (Oil) Street Named after Mosaddeq, Leader of Nationalization of Iran’s Oil
Hamshahri:
- Trump’s Cabinet Becomes More Hawkish
Hemayat:
- Trump’s Radicalism in Post-JCPOA Era: CIA Chief Replaces Tillerson
Iran:
- Zarif: Iran to Be First Support for Saudi Arabia against Any Foreign Aggression
- Rouhani’s Aide: Economy Can Be Saved by Rebuilding Public Trust
- Economy Can Be Starting Point for Beginning of National Dialogue
- Tillerson Dismissed in Twitter
Jahan-e San’at:
- Chamber of Commerce Chief Slams Forex Rate Fluctuations’ Impact on Trade
- Iraqi Banks Don’t Work with Iranian Businesspeople
- Damascus, Laboratory Mouse for Kremlin
- Use of Modern Russian Warfare in Syria Confirmed
Javan:
- Tillerson Fired to Facilitate US Withdrawal from Iran Nuclear Deal
- MPs Harm Themselves by Giving Confidence Vote to Roads Minister in 3rd Impeachment
Jomhouri Eslami:
- US Foreign Policy in Hands of CIA
Kayhan:
- Jannati Urges Rouhani Not to Let Incompetent People Take Control of Revolution
- US, France Threaten to Launch Military Attack on Syria
- Britain’s Role in Unprecedented Slaughter of Innocent Muslims in Yemen
Kelid:
- Turkey, Iraq Agree on Joint Operation against PKK
- UWW Strips Iran of Hosting Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup
Resalat:
- Velayati: Offering Capabilities of Islamic Civilization to Destroy West’s Superiority Claim
- Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: Zionists Source of All Seditions in Mideast
- Iran Human Rights Chief: We Should Let Criminals Bear Banner of Human Rights
Roozan:
- Ban on Holding National Celebrations in Schools!
- Education Ministry Ignoring Students’ Happiness
Seda-ye Eslahat:
- Ahmadinejad’s Deputy Imprisoned
Shargh:
- Iran Gov’t Spokesman: [Judiciary] Responsible for Protecting Lives of Prisoners
Tejarat:
- Report on US Inflation Leads to Growth in Asian Stock Exchanges
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Zarif: US Not Implementing Obligations under Iran Nuclear Deal