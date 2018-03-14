A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 14

US President Donald Trump’s surprising decision to sack State Secretary Rex Tillerson and replace him with CIA Chief Mike Pompeo was widely covered in today’s newspapers. Several papers discussed the possible implications of the replacement, which is expected to toughen US government’s anti-Iran stances.

Also a top story today was the Parliament’s unsuccessful impeachment of three ministers. Labour Minister Ali Rabi’ei and Roads Minister Abbas Akhondi both received a vote of confidence on Tuesday, and survived the impeachment bids. Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati’s impeachment on Wednesday was also unsuccessful.

A major news story today was Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks that Tehran will be the first to help Riyadh when the Arab country comes under foreign aggression.

The upholding of a 15-year prison sentence for former Vice-President Hamid Baqaei, a close ally of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

Trump Extends National Emergency against Iran

Abrar-e Eqtesadi:

10 Different Rates for Dollar in Iran Market!

Aftab-e Yazd:

You Wasted People’s Money, Time

Ministers of Labour, Roads Survive Impeachment

Parliament Seems to Have Fallen Victim to Certain MPs

Arman-e Emrooz:

Reformists’ Parliamentary Faction Disappoints Hardliners

Two Ministers Reinstated

Beggars of Tehran Earn $100 per Day!

Ebtekar

White House’s Anti-JCPOA Circle Completed

Zarif: Iran Has Expressed Readiness to Negotiate with Saudi Arabia

Iran Freestyle Wrestling Boycotts World Cup after UWW’s Decision on Greco-Roman WC

Ettela’at:

Russia: We’ll Give Decisive Response to US Attack on Syria

Moscow-London Tension after Controversy over Double Agent

Trump Suddenly Dismissed Tillerson, Replaced Him with CIA Chief

Ghanoon:

Sit-Down in Evin Prison

Justice Dept.: Ahmadinejad’s Deputy Baqaei Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

Hamdeli:

Tehran’s “Naft” (Oil) Street Named after Mosaddeq, Leader of Nationalization of Iran’s Oil

Hamshahri:

Trump’s Cabinet Becomes More Hawkish

Hemayat:

Trump’s Radicalism in Post-JCPOA Era: CIA Chief Replaces Tillerson

Iran:

Zarif: Iran to Be First Support for Saudi Arabia against Any Foreign Aggression

Rouhani’s Aide: Economy Can Be Saved by Rebuilding Public Trust

Economy Can Be Starting Point for Beginning of National Dialogue

Tillerson Dismissed in Twitter

Jahan-e San’at:

Chamber of Commerce Chief Slams Forex Rate Fluctuations’ Impact on Trade

Iraqi Banks Don’t Work with Iranian Businesspeople

Damascus, Laboratory Mouse for Kremlin

Use of Modern Russian Warfare in Syria Confirmed

Javan:

Tillerson Fired to Facilitate US Withdrawal from Iran Nuclear Deal

MPs Harm Themselves by Giving Confidence Vote to Roads Minister in 3rd Impeachment

Jomhouri Eslami:

US Foreign Policy in Hands of CIA

Kayhan:

Jannati Urges Rouhani Not to Let Incompetent People Take Control of Revolution

US, France Threaten to Launch Military Attack on Syria

Britain’s Role in Unprecedented Slaughter of Innocent Muslims in Yemen

Kelid:

Turkey, Iraq Agree on Joint Operation against PKK

UWW Strips Iran of Hosting Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup

Resalat:

Velayati: Offering Capabilities of Islamic Civilization to Destroy West’s Superiority Claim

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: Zionists Source of All Seditions in Mideast

Iran Human Rights Chief: We Should Let Criminals Bear Banner of Human Rights

Roozan:

Ban on Holding National Celebrations in Schools!

Education Ministry Ignoring Students’ Happiness

Seda-ye Eslahat:

Ahmadinejad’s Deputy Imprisoned

Shargh:

Iran Gov’t Spokesman: [Judiciary] Responsible for Protecting Lives of Prisoners

Tejarat:

Report on US Inflation Leads to Growth in Asian Stock Exchanges

Vatan-e Emrooz: