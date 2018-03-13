A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 13

The issue of compulsory hijab and the women who intentionally remove their hijab in public was a top story today. Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani has warned such moves are against Islamic teachings, and thus prohibited.

Also a top story was the preliminary report on the causes of a recent plane crash in Iran’s Dena Mountain, which blames the pilot and the Airline for the tragic incident.

The impeachment of President Hassan Rouhani’s ministers of roads, labour, and agriculture also remained the story.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

Larijani: Iran Acted Reasonably on Nuclear Issue

Judiciary Chief: Showing Off One’s Hijab Removal Instance of Spreading Obscenity

Abrar:

Latest Details about Sanchi Oil Tanker’s Situation

Putin: I’ll Never Return Crimea to Ukraine

Netanyahu: Iran, Iran, Iran Biggest Threat to Israel

Iran Foreign Ministry: We’ve Never Interfered in Iraq’s Internal Affairs, We’ll Never Do So

Afkar:

Senior Lawmaker: Security Officials Had Predicted Attack on Iran Embassy in London

Iran’s Top Security Official Says Attack on London Embassy UK’s Gift to Saudis

Aftab-e Yazd:

Ayatollah Rafsanjani’s Daughter: Some Elements Trying to Make People Hopeless

Arman-e Emrooz:

China’s Huge Profit Out of Chaharshanbeh Soori Festival in Iran

Lucrative Market of Low-Quality Fireworks Imported from China

Asrar:

Nationalization of Iran’s Oil Was Aimed at Taking Control of Reservoirs

Larijani: Whoever Causes Chaos Has Betrayed the Country

Ebtekar

Escalation of Tension between Russia, West over Ukraine

Pilot, Aseman Airlines to Blame for Crash of Yasuj Plane: Initial Report

Etemad:

I Don’t Joke with Europe over Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump to Netanyahu

Telegram Can Be Blocked If Necessary: Official

Ettela’at:

Shamkhani: Iran’s Defence Power Deterrent, Not Negotiable

US Defence Secretary: We Have No Document on Syria’s Use of Chemical Arms

Zarif: Iran Welcomes Joining China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Flourishing Market of Flowers ahead of Persian New Year

Iran:

Parliament Speaker: We Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Being Invaded by Different Opinions

Bushehr Governor-General: Heart of Iran’s Energy Capital Beating Well

Javan:

Attack on Iran’s Diplomatic Buildings: This Time in Austria

Spectators More Spectacular than Football Match

Esteghlal’s Draw against Al Ain Overshadowed by Iran’s Developed Football, Grown-up Fans

Jomhouri Eslami:

114 Investment Plans in Chabahar Free Trade Zone at Contract Phase

Russia: US Seeks to Disintegrate Syria

Funds Provided for Purchase of New Planes by Issuing Bonds

Kayhan:

Gov’t Must Beware: FATF to Give Way to Takfiris, Restrict Economy

111,000 Deaths Result of 6,000 Days of US Interference in Afghanistan

Official Statistics Show 48 Shot Dead in Past 48 Hours: Free Operation of Gunmen

MP: France Caused $2.6 Billion in Damages to Iran’s Car Industry

This Time Plane Crashed Blamed on Pilot’s Heart Surgery!

Aseman Airlines Rejects Roads Ministry’s

Khorasan:

All Controversies Surrounding Impeachment of 3 Ministers

Payam-e Zaman:

ICT Minister: E-Government Key to Fighting Administrative Corruption

Larijani: Westerns Admit Iran Has Shown Sensible Behaviours in Mideast

Resalat:

Judiciary Chief: UN Chief Shouldn’t Turn into Mouthpiece for MKO Terrorists

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Those Who Intentionally Remove Their Hijabs Fighting against Quran

Former Outspoken MP: Officials Embarrassed of Declaring Their Salaries

Rooyesh-e Mellat

Iran’s Cyber Priorities Announced for Next Year

Macron: No Way to Resolve Syria Crisis without Holding Talks with Syria

Sayeh:

No Price Hike until End of April: Official

Shahrvand:

Bitter Fate of Mina and Her Friends in Helen Heights

A Report on Relief, Rescue Operation in Shahr-e Kord after Turkish Plane Crash

Vatan-e Emrooz: