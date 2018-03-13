A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, March 13, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The issue of compulsory hijab and the women who intentionally remove their hijab in public was a top story today. Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani has warned such moves are against Islamic teachings, and thus prohibited.
Also a top story was the preliminary report on the causes of a recent plane crash in Iran’s Dena Mountain, which blames the pilot and the Airline for the tragic incident.
The impeachment of President Hassan Rouhani’s ministers of roads, labour, and agriculture also remained the story.
19 Dey:
- Larijani: Iran Acted Reasonably on Nuclear Issue
- Judiciary Chief: Showing Off One’s Hijab Removal Instance of Spreading Obscenity
Abrar:
- Latest Details about Sanchi Oil Tanker’s Situation
- Putin: I’ll Never Return Crimea to Ukraine
- Netanyahu: Iran, Iran, Iran Biggest Threat to Israel
- Iran Foreign Ministry: We’ve Never Interfered in Iraq’s Internal Affairs, We’ll Never Do So
Afkar:
- Senior Lawmaker: Security Officials Had Predicted Attack on Iran Embassy in London
- Iran’s Top Security Official Says Attack on London Embassy UK’s Gift to Saudis
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Ayatollah Rafsanjani’s Daughter: Some Elements Trying to Make People Hopeless
Arman-e Emrooz:
- China’s Huge Profit Out of Chaharshanbeh Soori Festival in Iran
- Lucrative Market of Low-Quality Fireworks Imported from China
Asrar:
- Nationalization of Iran’s Oil Was Aimed at Taking Control of Reservoirs
- Larijani: Whoever Causes Chaos Has Betrayed the Country
Ebtekar
- Escalation of Tension between Russia, West over Ukraine
- Pilot, Aseman Airlines to Blame for Crash of Yasuj Plane: Initial Report
Etemad:
- I Don’t Joke with Europe over Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump to Netanyahu
- Telegram Can Be Blocked If Necessary: Official
Ettela’at:
- Shamkhani: Iran’s Defence Power Deterrent, Not Negotiable
- US Defence Secretary: We Have No Document on Syria’s Use of Chemical Arms
- Zarif: Iran Welcomes Joining China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
- Flourishing Market of Flowers ahead of Persian New Year
Iran:
- Parliament Speaker: We Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Being Invaded by Different Opinions
- Bushehr Governor-General: Heart of Iran’s Energy Capital Beating Well
Javan:
- Attack on Iran’s Diplomatic Buildings: This Time in Austria
- Spectators More Spectacular than Football Match
- Esteghlal’s Draw against Al Ain Overshadowed by Iran’s Developed Football, Grown-up Fans
Jomhouri Eslami:
- 114 Investment Plans in Chabahar Free Trade Zone at Contract Phase
- Russia: US Seeks to Disintegrate Syria
- Funds Provided for Purchase of New Planes by Issuing Bonds
Kayhan:
- Gov’t Must Beware: FATF to Give Way to Takfiris, Restrict Economy
- 111,000 Deaths Result of 6,000 Days of US Interference in Afghanistan
- Official Statistics Show 48 Shot Dead in Past 48 Hours: Free Operation of Gunmen
- MP: France Caused $2.6 Billion in Damages to Iran’s Car Industry
- This Time Plane Crashed Blamed on Pilot’s Heart Surgery!
- Aseman Airlines Rejects Roads Ministry’s
Khorasan:
- All Controversies Surrounding Impeachment of 3 Ministers
Payam-e Zaman:
- ICT Minister: E-Government Key to Fighting Administrative Corruption
- Larijani: Westerns Admit Iran Has Shown Sensible Behaviours in Mideast
Resalat:
- Judiciary Chief: UN Chief Shouldn’t Turn into Mouthpiece for MKO Terrorists
- Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Those Who Intentionally Remove Their Hijabs Fighting against Quran
- Former Outspoken MP: Officials Embarrassed of Declaring Their Salaries
Rooyesh-e Mellat
- Iran’s Cyber Priorities Announced for Next Year
- Macron: No Way to Resolve Syria Crisis without Holding Talks with Syria
Sayeh:
- No Price Hike until End of April: Official
Shahrvand:
- Bitter Fate of Mina and Her Friends in Helen Heights
- A Report on Relief, Rescue Operation in Shahr-e Kord after Turkish Plane Crash
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Chemical Workshop of Terrorists Discovered in Ghouta
- Stockholm Peace Research Centre: US Biggest Arms Exporter to Region, Saudi Arabia
- North Korean Leader Has Put Trump under Pressure through His Silence