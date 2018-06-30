A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 30

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, June 30, 2018, and picked headlines from 19 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Newspapers today widely covered the US’ decision to stop Iran’s oil exports by dissuading its clients, and Tehran’s reaction to the ambitious plan.

President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration of the second phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in Hormozgan province, which will make the country self-sufficient in petroleum, also received great coverage.

Also a top story was the ongoing water crisis, particularly in the south-western province of Khuzestan.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

 

Abrar:

1- Iran to Stop Fulfilling Commitments If US Sanctions Re-Imposed

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Will Moscow Turn Its Back on Iran?

  • Putin, Trump to Meet in Finland Soon
  • There Are Rumours They Will Reach Consensus on Syria

 

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Clerics Unanimously Call for National Unity: Rouhani’s Chief of Staff

2- Star of Self-Sufficiency in Petroleum Shining

  • Rouhani Inaugurates Persian Gulf Star Refinery

 

Asrar:

1- Oil Minister: We’re Not Concerned about Sanctions

 

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif to Pompeo: Those Living in House Made of Glass Shouldn’t Throw Stones

2- US May Show Flexibility after Trump’s Impractical Promise

  • Is It Possible for US to Totally Stop Iran’s Oil Exports?

 

Etemad:

1- Oil Bluff: Saudis Renege on Their Promise after OPEC Agreement

 

Ettela’at:

1- Saudi-led Coalition on Verge of Collapse: Malaysia Withdraws from Yemen War

 

Iran:

1- Tankers Used to Distribute Water among People of Abadan, Khorramshahr in SW Iran

 

Jame Jam:

1- Iran’s Response to US’ Oil Threat

  • Second Phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery Launched to Make Iran Self-Sufficient in Petrol

 

Javan:

1- Secretary of American Human Rights Festival: We’re Turning into Reputable Brand

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Backs Out of Earlier Decision to Stop Crude Oil Exports of Iran

 

Kayhan:

1- Secrets behind FATF: Financial Institution or Political Leverage?

2- Conservative MP: Revolutionaries Not after Impeachment or Resignation of Rouhani

 

Khorasan:

1- All Political Movement Back Government

 

Payam-e Zaman:

1- Iranian People’s Lives Have Always Been Gripped with Drought

  • Energy Minister: Adaptation with Water Crisis Is Government’s Policy

 

Resalat:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Stand against US, Forcing It to Surrender

 

Sazandegi:

1- Rouhani: I Won’t Resign

  • What Politicians Think about Government’s Resistance Strategy

 

Setareh Sobh:

1- Iran’s Production of Euro IV, Euro V Petrol 13 Times Higher in 5 Years

 

Shargh:

1- MPs Waiting for Cabinet Reshuffle

2- Iran Gaining Concessions from US

  • US Cooperating with Iran’s Oil Clients in Particular Cases

 

Tejarat:

1- ATR in Talks with US to Deliver Planes to Iran

 

   
   

Read moreMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

7 + six =

CAPTCHA

*