A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 30

Newspapers today widely covered the US’ decision to stop Iran’s oil exports by dissuading its clients, and Tehran’s reaction to the ambitious plan.

President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration of the second phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in Hormozgan province, which will make the country self-sufficient in petroleum, also received great coverage.

Also a top story was the ongoing water crisis, particularly in the south-western province of Khuzestan.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Iran to Stop Fulfilling Commitments If US Sanctions Re-Imposed

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Will Moscow Turn Its Back on Iran?

Putin, Trump to Meet in Finland Soon

There Are Rumours They Will Reach Consensus on Syria

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Clerics Unanimously Call for National Unity: Rouhani’s Chief of Staff

2- Star of Self-Sufficiency in Petroleum Shining

Rouhani Inaugurates Persian Gulf Star Refinery

Asrar:

1- Oil Minister: We’re Not Concerned about Sanctions

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif to Pompeo: Those Living in House Made of Glass Shouldn’t Throw Stones

2- US May Show Flexibility after Trump’s Impractical Promise

Is It Possible for US to Totally Stop Iran’s Oil Exports?

Etemad:

1- Oil Bluff: Saudis Renege on Their Promise after OPEC Agreement

Ettela’at:

1- Saudi-led Coalition on Verge of Collapse: Malaysia Withdraws from Yemen War

Iran:

1- Tankers Used to Distribute Water among People of Abadan, Khorramshahr in SW Iran

Jame Jam:

1- Iran’s Response to US’ Oil Threat

Second Phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery Launched to Make Iran Self-Sufficient in Petrol

Javan:

1- Secretary of American Human Rights Festival: We’re Turning into Reputable Brand

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Backs Out of Earlier Decision to Stop Crude Oil Exports of Iran

Kayhan:

1- Secrets behind FATF: Financial Institution or Political Leverage?

2- Conservative MP: Revolutionaries Not after Impeachment or Resignation of Rouhani

Khorasan:

1- All Political Movement Back Government

Payam-e Zaman:

1- Iranian People’s Lives Have Always Been Gripped with Drought

Energy Minister: Adaptation with Water Crisis Is Government’s Policy

Resalat:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Stand against US, Forcing It to Surrender

Sazandegi:

1- Rouhani: I Won’t Resign

What Politicians Think about Government’s Resistance Strategy

Setareh Sobh:

1- Iran’s Production of Euro IV, Euro V Petrol 13 Times Higher in 5 Years

Shargh:

1- MPs Waiting for Cabinet Reshuffle

2- Iran Gaining Concessions from US

US Cooperating with Iran’s Oil Clients in Particular Cases

Tejarat:

1- ATR in Talks with US to Deliver Planes to Iran