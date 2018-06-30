A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 30

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, June 30, 2018, and picked headlines from 19 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Newspapers today widely covered the US’ decision to stop Iran’s oil exports by dissuading its clients, and Tehran’s reaction to the ambitious plan.
President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration of the second phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in Hormozgan province, which will make the country self-sufficient in petroleum, also received great coverage.
Also a top story was the ongoing water crisis, particularly in the south-western province of Khuzestan.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Iran to Stop Fulfilling Commitments If US Sanctions Re-Imposed
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Will Moscow Turn Its Back on Iran?
- Putin, Trump to Meet in Finland Soon
- There Are Rumours They Will Reach Consensus on Syria
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Clerics Unanimously Call for National Unity: Rouhani’s Chief of Staff
2- Star of Self-Sufficiency in Petroleum Shining
- Rouhani Inaugurates Persian Gulf Star Refinery
Asrar:
1- Oil Minister: We’re Not Concerned about Sanctions
Ebtekar:
1- Zarif to Pompeo: Those Living in House Made of Glass Shouldn’t Throw Stones
2- US May Show Flexibility after Trump’s Impractical Promise
- Is It Possible for US to Totally Stop Iran’s Oil Exports?
Etemad:
1- Oil Bluff: Saudis Renege on Their Promise after OPEC Agreement
Ettela’at:
1- Saudi-led Coalition on Verge of Collapse: Malaysia Withdraws from Yemen War
Iran:
1- Tankers Used to Distribute Water among People of Abadan, Khorramshahr in SW Iran
Jame Jam:
1- Iran’s Response to US’ Oil Threat
- Second Phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery Launched to Make Iran Self-Sufficient in Petrol
Javan:
1- Secretary of American Human Rights Festival: We’re Turning into Reputable Brand
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- US Backs Out of Earlier Decision to Stop Crude Oil Exports of Iran
Kayhan:
1- Secrets behind FATF: Financial Institution or Political Leverage?
2- Conservative MP: Revolutionaries Not after Impeachment or Resignation of Rouhani
Khorasan:
1- All Political Movement Back Government
Payam-e Zaman:
1- Iranian People’s Lives Have Always Been Gripped with Drought
- Energy Minister: Adaptation with Water Crisis Is Government’s Policy
Resalat:
1- Rouhani: We’ll Stand against US, Forcing It to Surrender
Sazandegi:
1- Rouhani: I Won’t Resign
- What Politicians Think about Government’s Resistance Strategy
Setareh Sobh:
1- Iran’s Production of Euro IV, Euro V Petrol 13 Times Higher in 5 Years
Shargh:
1- MPs Waiting for Cabinet Reshuffle
2- Iran Gaining Concessions from US
- US Cooperating with Iran’s Oil Clients in Particular Cases
Tejarat:
1- ATR in Talks with US to Deliver Planes to Iran