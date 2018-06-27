A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 27

Newspapers today widely covered the government’s decision to control the foreign currency market and fight against those who disrupt the country’s economy.

19 Dey:

1- Rouhani: We Have Enough Foreign Currencies to Meet Our Basic Needs

Abrar:

1- UN: 45,000 Syrians Have Fled to Jordan Borders

2- Government: Those Who Have Gold Coins, Forex at Home Must Help Us!

Afkar:

1- Shamkhani: US’ Dream about Iran Will Never Come True

2- Spokesman: Government Not Source of Instability

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Grey Circle: Rouhani Must Get Rid of His Close Allies as First Step

MPs Write Letter to Rouhani Asking Him to Change His Economic Team

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- A Report on Top Iranian Officials’ View of How to Resolve Issues

United, Serious against Crises

Bahar:

1- Judiciary Chief Urges Judges to Respect People

Ebtekar:

1- Taliban Rejects Ceasefire Proposal amid US Defence Secretary’s Unexpected Visit to Afghanistan

Emtiaz:

1- Government Identifies Those Disrupting Gold, Forex Markets

Secondary Market to Be Established for Foreign Currency Exchange: Minister

Etemad:

1- No Need to Worry: Rouhani Assures Iranians There’s No Shortage of Goods, Forex

Ettela’at:

1- Foreign Policy: Bin Salman Has Betrayed Palestinian Cause

2- Rouhani: Those Who Make People Frustrated Doing What Enemies Want

Ghanoon:

1- 50 MPs Call for Impeachment of Economy Minister

Iran:

1- Rouhani: Some Trying to Portray Dark Image of Future

Jame Jam:

1- Beiranvand: The Ball Ronaldo Wanted to Shoot Had Turned into My Entire World

Javan:

1- Iran Leader’s Message to Team Melli: You’ve Returned Victorious with Heads Held High

Ezatollahi: Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message Gave Us Confidence, Motivation

Kayhan:

1- Judiciary Chief: Those Disrupting Economy to Face Execution, Confiscation of Assets

2- Faisal Mekdad: We Owe Our Victory over Takfiri Terrorists to Iran, Hezbollah

3- Tehran Bazaar’s Shopkeepers: Those behind Bazaar Unrest Not Shopkeepers

Kelid:

1- Tourism Chief: Foreign Tourists Feel Safe in Any Part of Iran

Khorasan:

1- 17 Million Iranians in Red Water Condition

Rah-e Mardom:

1- Rouhani: Iranian People Won’t Be Broken by US’ Psychological, Economic War

Resalat:

1- Mousavian: Europe Cannot Give Iran Economic Benefits of JCPOA

Iran Can Withdraw from NPT Even Tomorrow

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Rouhani: Today We Need Unity among All Bodies of Establishment

Sayeh:

1- Labour Minister: We Support Lives of Poor Iranians

Shargh:

1- Economic Corruption Must Be Seriously Fought