A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 27

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, and picked headlines from 22 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Newspapers today widely covered the government’s decision to control the foreign currency market and fight against those who disrupt the country’s economy.
Also a top story was the remarks made by President Hassan Rouhani about the need for unity among all bodies of the Establishment and the entire nation at the current sensitive juncture.
The Parliament’s call on Rouhani to reshuffle his cabinet and change his economic team also received great coverage.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
1- Rouhani: We Have Enough Foreign Currencies to Meet Our Basic Needs
Abrar:
1- UN: 45,000 Syrians Have Fled to Jordan Borders
2- Government: Those Who Have Gold Coins, Forex at Home Must Help Us!
Afkar:
1- Shamkhani: US’ Dream about Iran Will Never Come True
2- Spokesman: Government Not Source of Instability
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Grey Circle: Rouhani Must Get Rid of His Close Allies as First Step
- MPs Write Letter to Rouhani Asking Him to Change His Economic Team
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- A Report on Top Iranian Officials’ View of How to Resolve Issues
- United, Serious against Crises
Bahar:
1- Judiciary Chief Urges Judges to Respect People
Ebtekar:
1- Taliban Rejects Ceasefire Proposal amid US Defence Secretary’s Unexpected Visit to Afghanistan
Emtiaz:
1- Government Identifies Those Disrupting Gold, Forex Markets
- Secondary Market to Be Established for Foreign Currency Exchange: Minister
Etemad:
1- No Need to Worry: Rouhani Assures Iranians There’s No Shortage of Goods, Forex
Ettela’at:
1- Foreign Policy: Bin Salman Has Betrayed Palestinian Cause
2- Rouhani: Those Who Make People Frustrated Doing What Enemies Want
Ghanoon:
1- 50 MPs Call for Impeachment of Economy Minister
Iran:
1- Rouhani: Some Trying to Portray Dark Image of Future
Jame Jam:
1- Beiranvand: The Ball Ronaldo Wanted to Shoot Had Turned into My Entire World
Javan:
1- Iran Leader’s Message to Team Melli: You’ve Returned Victorious with Heads Held High
- Ezatollahi: Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message Gave Us Confidence, Motivation
Kayhan:
1- Judiciary Chief: Those Disrupting Economy to Face Execution, Confiscation of Assets
2- Faisal Mekdad: We Owe Our Victory over Takfiri Terrorists to Iran, Hezbollah
3- Tehran Bazaar’s Shopkeepers: Those behind Bazaar Unrest Not Shopkeepers
Kelid:
1- Tourism Chief: Foreign Tourists Feel Safe in Any Part of Iran
Khorasan:
1- 17 Million Iranians in Red Water Condition
Rah-e Mardom:
1- Rouhani: Iranian People Won’t Be Broken by US’ Psychological, Economic War
Resalat:
1- Mousavian: Europe Cannot Give Iran Economic Benefits of JCPOA
- Iran Can Withdraw from NPT Even Tomorrow
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- Rouhani: Today We Need Unity among All Bodies of Establishment
Sayeh:
1- Labour Minister: We Support Lives of Poor Iranians
Shargh:
1- Economic Corruption Must Be Seriously Fought