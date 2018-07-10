A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, and picked headlines from 18 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Newspapers today widely covered the recent political developments in the United Kingdom, particularly the resignations of British secretaries of foreign office and Brexit, which have made the government of Theresa May ‘shaky’.
Also a top story was comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about a deal between Germany, France, and the UK to do business with Iran without using the US dollar in a bid to save the Iran nuclear deal.
Iran’s oil exports and its threat to close the Strait of Hormuz in case the US prevents Tehran’s customers from buying its crude oil also remained a top story today.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
1- Conservative Lawmakers Admits: Dichotomy of Reformist-Conservative No Longer Existing
Abrar:
1- Putin, Trump Working on Secret Deal on Southern Syria
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Russia Increases Its Oil Output Just as Saudi Arabia Did
2- Continued Efforts to Keep People from Making Foreign Visits
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Hardliners Trying to Remove First Vice-President from Cabinet
- What Are Purposes behind Attacks on Jahangiri?
Asrar:
1- Lavrov: Three European Countries to Do Business with Iran without US Dollar
Ebtekar:
1- Brexit Earthquake and Shaky Foundation of May’s Government
- Division More Serious in British Government after Resignation of Brexit, Foreign Secretaries
Etemad:
1- End of Coalition: Johnson Resigns as UK Foreign Secretary
2- Shaky Government of Britain [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
1- France, UK, Germany Agree to Meet Iran’s Demands within JCPOA
- Dollarless Trade with Iran
2- Turkish Ruling System Changed after Erdogan Is Sworn in
3- Lavrov: All Parties to JCPOA Agree US Sanctions Totally Illegal, Unacceptable
Ghanoon:
1- Military Parade in the Strait!
- Commanders of Iranian Army’s Navy, IRGC Navy Meet after US Remarks on Hormuz
2- A Report on Transfer of Iran’s Money from Germany: 300 Million at Stake
Hemayat:
1- US’ Empty Hand in Oil War: Experts Believe It’s Impossible to Fully Compensate for Iran’s Oil
Javan:
1- Symbolic War between Euro, Dollar to Save JCPOA
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Indian Oil Minister’s Response to US’ Call for Boycotting Iran’s Oil
- We Make Decision on Iran’s Oil Based on Our Own National Interests
2- Yemenis Roar against Saudi-Emirati Military Invasion
Kayhan:
1- Regrettable Secrets behind Expulsion of Iranian Diplomats from Netherlands
2- Former Israeli National Security Official: I Had Insomnia for a Long Time for Fear of War with Iran
Khorasan:
1- Talking Like a Gangster
- US’ Excessive Demands in Bilateral Talks with Pyongyang Lead to Rhetorical War
Resalat:
1- Iran’s Greco-Roman Wrestling Team Claims World Cadet Title
Sazandegi:
1- Economy Minister: Financial Institutes Main Cause of Economic Crisis in Iran
Shargh:
1- Cleric Supports Proposal to Allow Foreign Tourists to Avoid Wearing Hijab in Iran
Ta’adol:
1- Beginning of New Political Era in Turkey