A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 10

Newspapers today widely covered the recent political developments in the United Kingdom, particularly the resignations of British secretaries of foreign office and Brexit, which have made the government of Theresa May ‘shaky’.

Also a top story was comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about a deal between Germany, France, and the UK to do business with Iran without using the US dollar in a bid to save the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran’s oil exports and its threat to close the Strait of Hormuz in case the US prevents Tehran’s customers from buying its crude oil also remained a top story today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

1- Conservative Lawmakers Admits: Dichotomy of Reformist-Conservative No Longer Existing

Abrar:

1- Putin, Trump Working on Secret Deal on Southern Syria

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Russia Increases Its Oil Output Just as Saudi Arabia Did

2- Continued Efforts to Keep People from Making Foreign Visits

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Hardliners Trying to Remove First Vice-President from Cabinet

What Are Purposes behind Attacks on Jahangiri?

Asrar:

1- Lavrov: Three European Countries to Do Business with Iran without US Dollar

Ebtekar:

1- Brexit Earthquake and Shaky Foundation of May’s Government

Division More Serious in British Government after Resignation of Brexit, Foreign Secretaries

Etemad:

1- End of Coalition: Johnson Resigns as UK Foreign Secretary

2- Shaky Government of Britain [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- France, UK, Germany Agree to Meet Iran’s Demands within JCPOA

Dollarless Trade with Iran

2- Turkish Ruling System Changed after Erdogan Is Sworn in

3- Lavrov: All Parties to JCPOA Agree US Sanctions Totally Illegal, Unacceptable

Ghanoon:

1- Military Parade in the Strait!

Commanders of Iranian Army’s Navy, IRGC Navy Meet after US Remarks on Hormuz

2- A Report on Transfer of Iran’s Money from Germany: 300 Million at Stake

Hemayat:

1- US’ Empty Hand in Oil War: Experts Believe It’s Impossible to Fully Compensate for Iran’s Oil

Javan:

1- Symbolic War between Euro, Dollar to Save JCPOA

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Indian Oil Minister’s Response to US’ Call for Boycotting Iran’s Oil

We Make Decision on Iran’s Oil Based on Our Own National Interests

2- Yemenis Roar against Saudi-Emirati Military Invasion

Kayhan:

1- Regrettable Secrets behind Expulsion of Iranian Diplomats from Netherlands

2- Former Israeli National Security Official: I Had Insomnia for a Long Time for Fear of War with Iran

Khorasan:

1- Talking Like a Gangster

US’ Excessive Demands in Bilateral Talks with Pyongyang Lead to Rhetorical War

Resalat:

1- Iran’s Greco-Roman Wrestling Team Claims World Cadet Title

Sazandegi:

1- Economy Minister: Financial Institutes Main Cause of Economic Crisis in Iran

Shargh:

1- Cleric Supports Proposal to Allow Foreign Tourists to Avoid Wearing Hijab in Iran

Ta’adol:

1- Beginning of New Political Era in Turkey