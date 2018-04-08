A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 8

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, April 8, and picked headlines from 21 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in all papers today was the growing rate of US dollar and other foreign currencies in Iran, and the ongoing efforts to control it. The Parliament is going to give an ultimatum to the Central Bank while Economy Minister Massoud Karbasian has vowed to return the country’s economy to normal.
Several newspapers also highlighted the Friday night’s cyber-attacks on major Iranian databases, which were caused by a flaw in the Cisco switch.
The Israeli troops’ ongoing violence against Palestinian protesters, which has so far killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds of others, also received great coverage today.
Also a top story was Persepolis FC’s second consecutive championship three weeks before the end of the Iran Pro League.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
- Minister: Stability to Return to Iran’s Economy Soon
Abrar:
- Russian Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Iran
- IRGC General: No Country Should Test Iran’s Strategic Might, Patience
Abrar-e Eqtesadi:
- US Dollar’s Storm in Iran’s Economy
- Parliament to Give Ultimatum to Central Bank
Afkar:
- IRGC General: Iran’s Policy Based on All-Out, Active Presence in Southern Waters
- Senior MP: Iran Will Definitely Pull Out of JCPOA If Sanctions Re-Imposed
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Wild Diplomacy: Hawkish National Security Advisor Bolton Starts Work
- Disappointment with Rouhani to Damage Reputation of Reformism: Karbaschi
- Persepolis FC Claims Iran Pro League Title
Asrar:
- Oil Minister: Trump Has Caused Americans Firms to Lose Their Chance in Iran
Ebtekar
- Economy Used as Weapon in New Cold War
- US Blacklists 24 Russian Citizens, 14 Firms for Moscow’s Sabotage
Etemad:
- People in Underdeveloped Sistan and Baluchestan Province Are Crying
- MP Talks about Consequences of Water Crisis in Province
- Impact of Increased Dollar Rate on People’s Livelihood
Ettela’at:
- Economy Minister: Gov’t Will Strongly Reconstruct Economy, Fight Corruption
- US Blocks UN Security Council Statement against Zionists’ Crimes
- MP: Mousavi, Karroubi Not after Overthrowing Establishment
- Lifting Their House Arrest to Reinforce National Solidarity
Iran:
- Spring Rainfall across Iran
- Zoroastrian Councillor of Yazd: My Membership Doesn’t Matter Anymore
- I’ll Pursue Rights of Minorities
- Two-Fold Increase in Oil Exports to India
Javan:
- Iran’s Vulnerable Cyberspace
- Massive Cyber-Attacks on Friday Night Highlights Need for National Network
- Tel Aviv Worried about Spread of Gaza Protests to West Bank
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Palestinians Urge Int’l Bodies to Prevent Zionists’ Brutality
- Russia: US Sanctions Not to Remain Unanswered
- Saudi Crown Prince: We Have Many Common Interests with Israel
Kayhan:
- Government’s Reactions to Dollar Rate Hike
- Yesterday Described as Rivals’ Plot, Today as Economic Necessity!
Khorasan:
- Parliament’s Double-Urgency Motion to Control Forex Rate
Payam-e Zaman:
- 33% of Iranian People in Absolute Poverty
- IRR 40m [around $760] Is Poverty Like for People in Cities
- Macron, Merkel to Visit US for Talks on JCPOA
Resalat:
- IRGC General: We’re Ready for Any Reaction by Constantly Observing Enemies
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
- Interior Minister: Iran Most Powerful State Fighting Terror in Mideast
Sazandegi:
- Turkey’s Hands in Iran’s Pockets
- Iranian Tourists Spend $400 More than Other Tourists in Turkey
Shargh:
- Billions of Dollars of Dirty Money Taken Out of Iran in Ahmadinejad’s Era
Tejarat:
- Iran DM: Saudi Crown Prince Has Illusion of Power
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Cyber Stroke: ICT Minister Says Attacks on Iranian Databases Had Global Scope