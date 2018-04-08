A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 8

The top story in all papers today was the growing rate of US dollar and other foreign currencies in Iran, and the ongoing efforts to control it. The Parliament is going to give an ultimatum to the Central Bank while Economy Minister Massoud Karbasian has vowed to return the country’s economy to normal.

Several newspapers also highlighted the Friday night’s cyber-attacks on major Iranian databases, which were caused by a flaw in the Cisco switch.

The Israeli troops’ ongoing violence against Palestinian protesters, which has so far killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds of others, also received great coverage today.

Also a top story was Persepolis FC’s second consecutive championship three weeks before the end of the Iran Pro League.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

Minister: Stability to Return to Iran’s Economy Soon

Abrar:

Russian Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Iran

IRGC General: No Country Should Test Iran’s Strategic Might, Patience

Abrar-e Eqtesadi:

US Dollar’s Storm in Iran’s Economy

Parliament to Give Ultimatum to Central Bank

Afkar:

IRGC General: Iran’s Policy Based on All-Out, Active Presence in Southern Waters

Senior MP: Iran Will Definitely Pull Out of JCPOA If Sanctions Re-Imposed

Aftab-e Yazd:

Wild Diplomacy: Hawkish National Security Advisor Bolton Starts Work

Disappointment with Rouhani to Damage Reputation of Reformism: Karbaschi

Persepolis FC Claims Iran Pro League Title

Asrar:

Oil Minister: Trump Has Caused Americans Firms to Lose Their Chance in Iran

Ebtekar

Economy Used as Weapon in New Cold War

US Blacklists 24 Russian Citizens, 14 Firms for Moscow’s Sabotage

Etemad:

People in Underdeveloped Sistan and Baluchestan Province Are Crying

MP Talks about Consequences of Water Crisis in Province

Impact of Increased Dollar Rate on People’s Livelihood

Ettela’at:

Economy Minister: Gov’t Will Strongly Reconstruct Economy, Fight Corruption

US Blocks UN Security Council Statement against Zionists’ Crimes

MP: Mousavi, Karroubi Not after Overthrowing Establishment

Lifting Their House Arrest to Reinforce National Solidarity

Iran:

Spring Rainfall across Iran

Zoroastrian Councillor of Yazd: My Membership Doesn’t Matter Anymore

I’ll Pursue Rights of Minorities

Two-Fold Increase in Oil Exports to India

Javan:

Iran’s Vulnerable Cyberspace

Massive Cyber-Attacks on Friday Night Highlights Need for National Network

Tel Aviv Worried about Spread of Gaza Protests to West Bank

Jomhouri Eslami:

Palestinians Urge Int’l Bodies to Prevent Zionists’ Brutality

Russia: US Sanctions Not to Remain Unanswered

Saudi Crown Prince: We Have Many Common Interests with Israel

Kayhan:

Government’s Reactions to Dollar Rate Hike

Yesterday Described as Rivals’ Plot, Today as Economic Necessity!

Khorasan:

Parliament’s Double-Urgency Motion to Control Forex Rate

Payam-e Zaman:

33% of Iranian People in Absolute Poverty

IRR 40m [around $760] Is Poverty Like for People in Cities

Macron, Merkel to Visit US for Talks on JCPOA

Resalat:

IRGC General: We’re Ready for Any Reaction by Constantly Observing Enemies

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

Interior Minister: Iran Most Powerful State Fighting Terror in Mideast

Sazandegi:

Turkey’s Hands in Iran’s Pockets

Iranian Tourists Spend $400 More than Other Tourists in Turkey

Shargh:

Billions of Dollars of Dirty Money Taken Out of Iran in Ahmadinejad’s Era

Tejarat:

Iran DM: Saudi Crown Prince Has Illusion of Power

Vatan-e Emrooz: