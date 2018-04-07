A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, April 7, and picked headlines from 22 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Several papers today covered the latest escalation of tension in the Gaza Strip, especially after the Israeli troopers opened fire on Palestinian protesters, killing 10 and wounding hundreds of people.
Also a top story was Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s participation in the mid-term ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the Azeri capital of Baku.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s latest anti-Iran allegations, and Tehran’s response to the “baseless” claims, also received great coverage today.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
- Increase in Forex Rates Turned into Mystery
- Zarif: Terrorist Groups Suspiciously Moved
Abrar:
- Former Korean President Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison
- Iraqi President: Our Ties with Iran Not Detrimental to Anyone
- Bin Salman Repeats Baseless Allegations against Iran
- UK Opens First Permanent Military Base in Persian Gulf
Abrar-e Eqtesadi:
- Decline in Oil Price after Trump’s New Threat
Afkar:
- Savagery in DNA of Zionists: Iranian Cleric
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Zarif Side-lined Two Years after Being Called National Hero for Iran Deal
- Iran Nuclear Chief: Riyadh Seeking Enrichment, but Zionist Lobby Won’t Allow It
- Trump to Arab Rulers: You Won’t Survive More than Two Weeks without US
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Labour Minister: 136,000 Children Deprived of Education in Iran
Asrar:
- We Will Have Special Surprise for Those Violating Iran Nuclear Deal: Salehi
Ebtekar
- Iran FM Attends NAM Ministerial Meeting in Baku
- Rouhani’s Gov’t Engaged in Domino of Incidents
- A Report on Administration’s Economic Approach
Etemad:
- Europe’s Step-by-Step Arrival in Middle East: Britain to Return to West Asia
Ettela’at:
- Zarif Calls for Int’l Prosecution of Israeli Criminals at NAM Summit
- Iran Is Common Enemy of Saudi Arabia, Israel: Bin Salman
Hemayat:
- US Threatens Iran with Return of Sanctions!
- Haley Says US to Withdraw from Iran Nuclear Deal If It Is Not Revised
Iran:
- Palestine Outraged in Both Sides of Gaza Strip
- Protesters Set Fire on Photos of King, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Javan:
- Iran’s Uranium Enrichment Resumption Turned into Europe’s Nightmare
- France: Before Scrapping JCPOA, US Must Say What It’d Do with Enrichment Resumption
- Palestinians’ New War against Bin Salman, Netanyahu
Kayhan:
- Haley: Iran to Stay in JCPOA Even If US Withdraws from It!
Khorasan:
- Russia Gives Ultimatum, Britain Issues Warning to Telegram
- Trump Continues Trade War against China
- Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: We Have No Such Thing as Islamic Medicine
- Two Top Clerics Slam Those Who Advocate So-Called Islamic Medicine
Resalat:
- Iran Leader: We Feel Duty-Bound to Support Palestine
- Tehran Friday Prayers Leader: Saudi Regime Must Be Tried at Islamic Court
Sazandegi:
- Rise of US Dollar: What’s Going on in Forex Market?
Shahrvand:
- Roman Mythical Figures Censored in Iran
- Iran State TV’s Move to Censor AS Rome’s Logo Mocked by Foreign Media
Shargh:
- Rouhani’s Aide: Prejudice, Intolerance Threats to National Security
Siasat-e Rooz:
- DM: Iran to Fight against Terrorism with All Its Might
Tejarat:
- Iran to Cooperate with 9 Countries in Stock Exchange
- Iran’s Stock Exchange Market to Be Globalised
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Iran Foreign Ministry Blasts Saudi Crown Prince’s Insulting Remarks
- Bin Salman Has Chronic Disease