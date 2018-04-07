A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 7

Several papers today covered the latest escalation of tension in the Gaza Strip, especially after the Israeli troopers opened fire on Palestinian protesters, killing 10 and wounding hundreds of people.

Also a top story was Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s participation in the mid-term ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the Azeri capital of Baku.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s latest anti-Iran allegations, and Tehran’s response to the “baseless” claims, also received great coverage today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

Increase in Forex Rates Turned into Mystery

Zarif: Terrorist Groups Suspiciously Moved

Abrar:

Former Korean President Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison

Iraqi President: Our Ties with Iran Not Detrimental to Anyone

Bin Salman Repeats Baseless Allegations against Iran

UK Opens First Permanent Military Base in Persian Gulf

Abrar-e Eqtesadi:

Decline in Oil Price after Trump’s New Threat

Afkar:

Savagery in DNA of Zionists: Iranian Cleric

Aftab-e Yazd:

Zarif Side-lined Two Years after Being Called National Hero for Iran Deal

Iran Nuclear Chief: Riyadh Seeking Enrichment, but Zionist Lobby Won’t Allow It

Trump to Arab Rulers: You Won’t Survive More than Two Weeks without US

Arman-e Emrooz:

Labour Minister: 136,000 Children Deprived of Education in Iran

Asrar:

We Will Have Special Surprise for Those Violating Iran Nuclear Deal: Salehi

Ebtekar

Iran FM Attends NAM Ministerial Meeting in Baku

Rouhani’s Gov’t Engaged in Domino of Incidents

A Report on Administration’s Economic Approach

Etemad:

Europe’s Step-by-Step Arrival in Middle East: Britain to Return to West Asia

Ettela’at:

Zarif Calls for Int’l Prosecution of Israeli Criminals at NAM Summit

Iran Is Common Enemy of Saudi Arabia, Israel: Bin Salman

Hemayat:

US Threatens Iran with Return of Sanctions!

Haley Says US to Withdraw from Iran Nuclear Deal If It Is Not Revised

Iran:

Palestine Outraged in Both Sides of Gaza Strip

Protesters Set Fire on Photos of King, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Javan:

Iran’s Uranium Enrichment Resumption Turned into Europe’s Nightmare

France: Before Scrapping JCPOA, US Must Say What It’d Do with Enrichment Resumption

Palestinians’ New War against Bin Salman, Netanyahu

Kayhan:

Haley: Iran to Stay in JCPOA Even If US Withdraws from It!

Khorasan:

Russia Gives Ultimatum, Britain Issues Warning to Telegram

Trump Continues Trade War against China

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: We Have No Such Thing as Islamic Medicine

Two Top Clerics Slam Those Who Advocate So-Called Islamic Medicine

Resalat:

Iran Leader: We Feel Duty-Bound to Support Palestine

Tehran Friday Prayers Leader: Saudi Regime Must Be Tried at Islamic Court

Sazandegi:

Rise of US Dollar: What’s Going on in Forex Market?

Shahrvand:

Roman Mythical Figures Censored in Iran

Iran State TV’s Move to Censor AS Rome’s Logo Mocked by Foreign Media

Shargh:

Rouhani’s Aide: Prejudice, Intolerance Threats to National Security

Siasat-e Rooz:

DM: Iran to Fight against Terrorism with All Its Might

Tejarat:

Iran to Cooperate with 9 Countries in Stock Exchange

Iran’s Stock Exchange Market to Be Globalised

Vatan-e Emrooz: