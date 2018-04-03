A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 3

On the first working day after the New Year (Nowruz) holidays in Iran, almost all newspapers dedicated their top headlines to the name of the New Year, “Year of Support for Iranian Products”, and the call made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for a strong support of domestic production.

The sharp rise in the dollar rate during the Nowruz holidays also received great coverage and was used by several papers to attack the government of President Hassan Rouhani.

The Israeli regime’s slaughter of Palestinian people during their recent peaceful protests was among other top stories covered in today’s papers.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

Iran Leader: People, Officials Must Support Iranian Products

Larijani: Terrorists Ruling Tel Aviv Know No Language but Aggression

Rouhani’s Nowruz Very Busy, Full of Trips

First VP: Supporting Iranian Products Doesn’t Mean Offering Any Product with Any Quality

Afarinesh:

Iran’s Larijani: Resistance Most Important Element to Counter Zionist Regime

Iran First VP: Water to Be Transferred from Abroad to Save Urmia Lake

China Imposes Tariffs on Import of 128 US-Made Goods

Afkar:

Iranian General: Talks on Missile Power Totally Meaningless

Conservative MP: Iran Parliament, Gov’t to Prioritize Supporting Iranian Products

Vital Necessity

Gov’t Spokesman: Growth of Iranian Products Needs People’s Investment in Society

US Claim about Embassy Relocation Main Cause of Zionists’ Impudence

Arman-e Emrooz:

Iran Leader: No One Prosecuted for His Belief

Imam Khomeini’s Grandson: Humble Human Beings Not Needless of Criticism

Trump-JCPOA, May 12

EU-US Talks Have Turned into Those of Deaf People

Amin:

Iran: Bin Salman Either Doesn’t Know What War Is or Has Not Studied History

Getting on People’s Nerves: Conflicting Reports on Blocking Telegram

Ebtekar

Sisi Treading on Morsi’s Path

Egyptian General Re-Elected as President

Dollar Rate in Iran Breaks Records during Nowruz Holidays!

A Report on Reasons for Strange Dollar Fluctuations

Iran Leader Names New Iranian Year as “Year of Support for National Production”

All People Including Officials Invited to Campaign

Etemad:

Withdrawal of US Troops from Syria: New Deceit or Promise?

Trump’s New Strategy Sparks Controversy

Ettela’at:

Use of Iranian Products Must Turn into Prestigious Move: First VP

Erdogan: Netanyahu, A Terrorist and Occupier Whose Crimes Will Be Remembered

Iran Leader: Everyone Must Feel Duty-Bound to Use Iranian Products

Iran:

Industry Minister Outlines New Roadmap to Support Iranian Products

Gov’t Resolved to Increase Production of High-Quality, Competitive Goods for Export

Time to Tie Nature to Life: Iranians Welcome “No to Littering” Campaign in Nowruz

Javan:

Iran Leader: Prejudice Needed in Supporting Iranian Products

Damascus 100% Safe

Last Stronghold of Terrorists Falls after Trump’s Withdrawal Order

Return of Palestinians’ Rage

Haniyeh: Not Clear Where Next Peaceful Rallies Would Go

Jomhouri Eslami:

Reuters: Europeans Divided over Imposing Sanctions against Iran

Parliament Working on Plan to Organize Forex Market

Kayhan:

Iran Leader: We’ll Become One of Top 12 Economies If Domestic Potential Used

Government’s Worn-Out Decision to Support Iranian Products

Good News from Syria: Eastern Ghouta Fully Liberated

Resalat:

Zionists Committing Crimes with US Support

Hamas: Palestinian Nation Just Started New Phase of Its Struggles

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

Zarif: Security in Mideast Has Turned into Scarce Item

Iran Ready to Ease Tensions in Kashmir

Setareh Sobh:

Tehran Mayor’s Fate Unclear

Najafi Says He Won’t Take Back His Resignation

Shargh:

Rouhani, Jahangiri Spend Very Busy Nowruz

Vatan-e Emrooz: