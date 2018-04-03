A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, April 3, and picked headlines from 17 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
On the first working day after the New Year (Nowruz) holidays in Iran, almost all newspapers dedicated their top headlines to the name of the New Year, “Year of Support for Iranian Products”, and the call made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for a strong support of domestic production.
The sharp rise in the dollar rate during the Nowruz holidays also received great coverage and was used by several papers to attack the government of President Hassan Rouhani.
The Israeli regime’s slaughter of Palestinian people during their recent peaceful protests was among other top stories covered in today’s papers.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
- Iran Leader: People, Officials Must Support Iranian Products
- Larijani: Terrorists Ruling Tel Aviv Know No Language but Aggression
- Rouhani’s Nowruz Very Busy, Full of Trips
- First VP: Supporting Iranian Products Doesn’t Mean Offering Any Product with Any Quality
Afarinesh:
- Iran’s Larijani: Resistance Most Important Element to Counter Zionist Regime
- Iran First VP: Water to Be Transferred from Abroad to Save Urmia Lake
- China Imposes Tariffs on Import of 128 US-Made Goods
Afkar:
- Iranian General: Talks on Missile Power Totally Meaningless
- Conservative MP: Iran Parliament, Gov’t to Prioritize Supporting Iranian Products
- Vital Necessity
- Gov’t Spokesman: Growth of Iranian Products Needs People’s Investment in Society
- US Claim about Embassy Relocation Main Cause of Zionists’ Impudence
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Iran Leader: No One Prosecuted for His Belief
- Imam Khomeini’s Grandson: Humble Human Beings Not Needless of Criticism
- Trump-JCPOA, May 12
- EU-US Talks Have Turned into Those of Deaf People
Amin:
- Iran: Bin Salman Either Doesn’t Know What War Is or Has Not Studied History
- Getting on People’s Nerves: Conflicting Reports on Blocking Telegram
Ebtekar
- Sisi Treading on Morsi’s Path
- Egyptian General Re-Elected as President
- Dollar Rate in Iran Breaks Records during Nowruz Holidays!
- A Report on Reasons for Strange Dollar Fluctuations
- Iran Leader Names New Iranian Year as “Year of Support for National Production”
- All People Including Officials Invited to Campaign
Etemad:
- Withdrawal of US Troops from Syria: New Deceit or Promise?
- Trump’s New Strategy Sparks Controversy
Ettela’at:
- Use of Iranian Products Must Turn into Prestigious Move: First VP
- Erdogan: Netanyahu, A Terrorist and Occupier Whose Crimes Will Be Remembered
- Iran Leader: Everyone Must Feel Duty-Bound to Use Iranian Products
Iran:
- Industry Minister Outlines New Roadmap to Support Iranian Products
- Gov’t Resolved to Increase Production of High-Quality, Competitive Goods for Export
- Time to Tie Nature to Life: Iranians Welcome “No to Littering” Campaign in Nowruz
Javan:
- Iran Leader: Prejudice Needed in Supporting Iranian Products
- Damascus 100% Safe
- Last Stronghold of Terrorists Falls after Trump’s Withdrawal Order
- Return of Palestinians’ Rage
- Haniyeh: Not Clear Where Next Peaceful Rallies Would Go
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Reuters: Europeans Divided over Imposing Sanctions against Iran
- Parliament Working on Plan to Organize Forex Market
Kayhan:
- Iran Leader: We’ll Become One of Top 12 Economies If Domestic Potential Used
- Government’s Worn-Out Decision to Support Iranian Products
- Good News from Syria: Eastern Ghouta Fully Liberated
Resalat:
- Zionists Committing Crimes with US Support
- Hamas: Palestinian Nation Just Started New Phase of Its Struggles
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
- Zarif: Security in Mideast Has Turned into Scarce Item
- Iran Ready to Ease Tensions in Kashmir
Setareh Sobh:
- Tehran Mayor’s Fate Unclear
- Najafi Says He Won’t Take Back His Resignation
Shargh:
- Rouhani, Jahangiri Spend Very Busy Nowruz
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Government’s Gift for Iranian People on Nowruz: IRR 52,000 for $1
- Forex Rate at Highest-Ever Level, Officials on Vacation!
- Slaughter of Palestinians during Return Rallies
- Israel Turns Palestinians’ Peaceful Protests into Bloodbath