A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, April 18, and picked headlines from 23 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The recent fluctuations in Iran’s foreign exchange market and the government’s policy to control the crisis remained a top story on Wednesday.
Several papers also continued to cover the ongoing speculations and remarks about the possible blocking of Telegram messaging app, and the need to switch to domestic messengers.
Also a top story today was a report by Robert Fisk that the alleged chemical attack on Syria’s Douma was fake, and that the “UK-affiliated” White Helmets had forged evidence to claim the Syrian government was behind the attack.
The strong protests by the British and French Parliaments against their respective governments’ involvement in the Syria strikes also received great coverage today.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
- MP Warns of Formation of Black Forex Market
Abrar:
- Era of Castros in Cuba Will End Thursday after Six Decades in Power
- MP: Telegram to Be Blocked by Next Week
- Instagram, WhatsApp Will Also Be Blocked Gradually
Afarinesh:
- European Parliament Turns into Scene of Protests against Macron, Syria Attack
Afkar:
- King Salman’s Surprising Move in Dhahran Summit
- Countering Iran, Paying Attention to Palestine
- Larijani: Iran-Vietnam Cooperation Must Be Facilitated
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Reasons behind 15-Percent Hike in Price of Mobile Phones in Iran Market
Amin:
- European Countries Divided over Iran Sanctions
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Deputy Interior Minister: We Promise to Keep Defending Political Freedoms
Asrar:
- Rouhani to Erdogan: Syria Strikes Hideous Heresy in International Relations
Ebtekar
- Zarif: We’re Committed to Creating Powerful, Affluent ECO Region
Etemad:
- Young ICT Minister to Have Hard Days If Telegram Blocked
- Apparently for Human Rights, Actually for Personal Desires
- British PM Defends Accompanying US President
Ettela’at:
- Rouhani: Everyone Must Be Sensitive to Illegal Interference in Region
- Central Bank: Operation of Currency Exchange Bureaus “Temporarily” Stopped
- Corbyn Slams West’s Double-Standard Policy towards Saudi Arabia, Syria
Iran:
- Mohammad Rafsanjani: Making People Disappointed to Harm Establishment, Not Gov’t
- Wages of Half of Pensioners to Increase by 19.5%
Javan:
- British Reporter Reveals Secrets about Deceit of White Helmets
- Chemical Attack Was a Lie, No One Has Been Affected
- UK-Affiliated White Helmets Have Forged Evidence
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Britain, Germany, France Fail to Win Support of EU for Imposing New Iran Sanctions
- European Parliamentarians during Macron’s Speech: Take Your Hands Off of Syria
Kayhan:
- JCPOA A Disaster with or without US!
- Foreign Ministry: “JCPOA without US” among Iran’s Options!
- Media Reports Reveal Bin Salman’s Plot to Assassinate Qatari Emir
- Douma Chemical Attack A British Plot; Key Player Identified
Khorasan:
- Seven Countries to Neutralize Telegram Messaging App
- Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Korea, UK, Indonesia against Telegram Damages
Resalat:
- Iran Top General: Army, IRGC Iron Fists of Nation, Establishment
- Ayatollah Javadi Amoli Urges Journalists Not to Sell Themselves Cheap
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
- Zarif: West’s Policies Have Increased Insecurity, Terror in Region
Sayeh:
- Two Iranian Marketplaces among World’s Biggest Shopping Centres
- IRGC Chief Hails Army as Deterring Wing in Defending Revolution, Borders
Shahrvand:
- Humanitarian Organizations Shouldn’t Be Banned: Red Cross Chief
Shargh:
- Former Prosecutor Mortazavi Looking for Ways to Evade Prison Term
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Corbyn: UK PM Disgraced Parliament; May Satisfying Trump’s Desires