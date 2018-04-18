A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 18

The recent fluctuations in Iran’s foreign exchange market and the government’s policy to control the crisis remained a top story on Wednesday.

Several papers also continued to cover the ongoing speculations and remarks about the possible blocking of Telegram messaging app, and the need to switch to domestic messengers.

Also a top story today was a report by Robert Fisk that the alleged chemical attack on Syria’s Douma was fake, and that the “UK-affiliated” White Helmets had forged evidence to claim the Syrian government was behind the attack.

The strong protests by the British and French Parliaments against their respective governments’ involvement in the Syria strikes also received great coverage today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

MP Warns of Formation of Black Forex Market

Abrar:

Era of Castros in Cuba Will End Thursday after Six Decades in Power

MP: Telegram to Be Blocked by Next Week

Instagram, WhatsApp Will Also Be Blocked Gradually

Afarinesh:

European Parliament Turns into Scene of Protests against Macron, Syria Attack

Afkar:

King Salman’s Surprising Move in Dhahran Summit

Countering Iran, Paying Attention to Palestine

Larijani: Iran-Vietnam Cooperation Must Be Facilitated

Aftab-e Yazd:

Reasons behind 15-Percent Hike in Price of Mobile Phones in Iran Market

Amin:

European Countries Divided over Iran Sanctions

Arman-e Emrooz:

Deputy Interior Minister: We Promise to Keep Defending Political Freedoms

Asrar:

Rouhani to Erdogan: Syria Strikes Hideous Heresy in International Relations

Ebtekar

Zarif: We’re Committed to Creating Powerful, Affluent ECO Region

Etemad:

Young ICT Minister to Have Hard Days If Telegram Blocked

Apparently for Human Rights, Actually for Personal Desires

British PM Defends Accompanying US President

Ettela’at:

Rouhani: Everyone Must Be Sensitive to Illegal Interference in Region

Central Bank: Operation of Currency Exchange Bureaus “Temporarily” Stopped

Corbyn Slams West’s Double-Standard Policy towards Saudi Arabia, Syria

Iran:

Mohammad Rafsanjani: Making People Disappointed to Harm Establishment, Not Gov’t

Wages of Half of Pensioners to Increase by 19.5%

Javan:

British Reporter Reveals Secrets about Deceit of White Helmets

Chemical Attack Was a Lie, No One Has Been Affected

UK-Affiliated White Helmets Have Forged Evidence

Jomhouri Eslami:

Britain, Germany, France Fail to Win Support of EU for Imposing New Iran Sanctions

European Parliamentarians during Macron’s Speech: Take Your Hands Off of Syria

Kayhan:

JCPOA A Disaster with or without US!

Foreign Ministry: “JCPOA without US” among Iran’s Options!

Media Reports Reveal Bin Salman’s Plot to Assassinate Qatari Emir

Douma Chemical Attack A British Plot; Key Player Identified

Khorasan:

Seven Countries to Neutralize Telegram Messaging App

Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Korea, UK, Indonesia against Telegram Damages

Resalat:

Iran Top General: Army, IRGC Iron Fists of Nation, Establishment

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli Urges Journalists Not to Sell Themselves Cheap

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

Zarif: West’s Policies Have Increased Insecurity, Terror in Region

Sayeh:

Two Iranian Marketplaces among World’s Biggest Shopping Centres

IRGC Chief Hails Army as Deterring Wing in Defending Revolution, Borders

Shahrvand:

Humanitarian Organizations Shouldn’t Be Banned: Red Cross Chief

Shargh:

Former Prosecutor Mortazavi Looking for Ways to Evade Prison Term

Vatan-e Emrooz: