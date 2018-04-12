A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 12

The top story in almost all newspapers today was the ongoing debates over the possibility of a war by the US and its allies on Syria.

Several papers also covered the latest developments regarding the country’s forex market, and the recent decision by the Iranian government to control the market.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

European Parliament to Discuss Ways to Implement JCPOA without US

Sadr Movement Spokesman: Muqtada Sadr Has Good Ties with Both Iran, Saudi Arabia

Rumours that Assad, His Family Have Escaped to Tehran Dismissed

Afkar:

Ayatollah Jannati Calls for Strong Support of Iranian Products

Certain Executives Don’t Feel Responsible for Domestic Production

Aftab-e Yazd:

Saudi FM: Europe Has Opposed Washington’s Idea about Iran Missile

Former IRGC Official: Ahmadinejad Will Soon Be Prosecuted

Afarinesh:

Political Inflammation, Economic Distrust in Society Main Cause of Forex Rate Crisis

Arman-e Emrooz:

Trump Intends to Wage Psychological War against Russia: Analyst

Arman-e Melli:

Culture Minister: No Decision Made for Blocking Telegram Yet

Ebtekar

Iranian Diplomacy in Latin America

Zarif Arrives in Uruguay after Meeting Brazilian Officials

Emtiaz:

Economy Minister: Iran in Good Conditions in Terms of Forex Resources, Prospect

Etemad:

Waiting for Another Bitter Incident: Trump Playing with Mideast in Twitter

Three Explosions Heard in Saudi Sky

Ettela’at:

US Planning Attack on Syria

Russia: Our Reaction Rapid, Any Missile to Be Shot Down

Iran:

5% Increase in Workers’ Salaries Next Year

Javan:

World Threatened with Insanity of Hawkish US President

Trump: Russia Be Prepared for Our Missiles Because They’re Coming!

257 Dead in Crash of Algerian Military Plane

Jomhouri Eslami:

Rouhani: Gov’t Trying to Allay Concerns of People, Producers

Differences with India on Farzad B Gas Field Resolved: Iran

Kayhan:

Ansarullah Shows Off Its Power to Al Saud

Ansarullah’s Pinpint-Accuracy Missile Hits Saudi Defence Ministry in Riyadh

Takfiri Mercenaries in Syria Defeated, Trump Starts Talking Nonsense

Facebook Founder Confesses to Violating Privacy of 87 Million Americans

Khorasan:

Cold War Turning Hot

Escalation of War of Words between US, Russia; Deployment of Forces in Syria Coasts

Resalat:

Ayatollah Nouri Hamadani: We Must Give Good Response to Zionist Regime

Silence to Embolden Zionists

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

Qassemi: Saudi Rulers Turned to Symbols of Aggression, Crime in Mideast

Sayeh:

Number of Cars in Tehran Five Times More than Its Capacity

Shargh:

Central Bank Chief: US Dollars Kept in People’s Houses Might Be Declared Null and Void

Vatan-e Emrooz: