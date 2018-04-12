A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, April 12, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in almost all newspapers today was the ongoing debates over the possibility of a war by the US and its allies on Syria.
Several papers also covered the latest developments regarding the country’s forex market, and the recent decision by the Iranian government to control the market.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
- European Parliament to Discuss Ways to Implement JCPOA without US
- Sadr Movement Spokesman: Muqtada Sadr Has Good Ties with Both Iran, Saudi Arabia
- Rumours that Assad, His Family Have Escaped to Tehran Dismissed
Afkar:
- Ayatollah Jannati Calls for Strong Support of Iranian Products
- Certain Executives Don’t Feel Responsible for Domestic Production
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Saudi FM: Europe Has Opposed Washington’s Idea about Iran Missile
- Former IRGC Official: Ahmadinejad Will Soon Be Prosecuted
Afarinesh:
- Political Inflammation, Economic Distrust in Society Main Cause of Forex Rate Crisis
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Trump Intends to Wage Psychological War against Russia: Analyst
Arman-e Melli:
- Culture Minister: No Decision Made for Blocking Telegram Yet
Ebtekar
- Iranian Diplomacy in Latin America
- Zarif Arrives in Uruguay after Meeting Brazilian Officials
Emtiaz:
- Economy Minister: Iran in Good Conditions in Terms of Forex Resources, Prospect
Etemad:
- Waiting for Another Bitter Incident: Trump Playing with Mideast in Twitter
- Three Explosions Heard in Saudi Sky
Ettela’at:
- US Planning Attack on Syria
- Russia: Our Reaction Rapid, Any Missile to Be Shot Down
Iran:
- 5% Increase in Workers’ Salaries Next Year
Javan:
- World Threatened with Insanity of Hawkish US President
- Trump: Russia Be Prepared for Our Missiles Because They’re Coming!
- 257 Dead in Crash of Algerian Military Plane
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Rouhani: Gov’t Trying to Allay Concerns of People, Producers
- Differences with India on Farzad B Gas Field Resolved: Iran
Kayhan:
- Ansarullah Shows Off Its Power to Al Saud
- Ansarullah’s Pinpint-Accuracy Missile Hits Saudi Defence Ministry in Riyadh
- Takfiri Mercenaries in Syria Defeated, Trump Starts Talking Nonsense
- Facebook Founder Confesses to Violating Privacy of 87 Million Americans
Khorasan:
- Cold War Turning Hot
- Escalation of War of Words between US, Russia; Deployment of Forces in Syria Coasts
Resalat:
- Ayatollah Nouri Hamadani: We Must Give Good Response to Zionist Regime
- Silence to Embolden Zionists
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
- Qassemi: Saudi Rulers Turned to Symbols of Aggression, Crime in Mideast
Sayeh:
- Number of Cars in Tehran Five Times More than Its Capacity
Shargh:
- Central Bank Chief: US Dollars Kept in People’s Houses Might Be Declared Null and Void
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Macron: Iran Nuclear Deal Not Enough!
- French President Seeks to Milk King Salman’s Rich Son