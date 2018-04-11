A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 11

Almost all papers today covered the decision by the Iranian government to unity the US dollar rate in official and open markets. First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri, the official who announced the decision, was the one who received the greatest attention in today’s papers.

Also a top story was the rumours of a possible military conflict between the US and Russia in Syria, which seems to be imminent given Trump’s recent threat and the Russian response.

The Israeli attack on Syria’s T-4 airbase, in which several Iranian military advisers were killed, also received great coverage. The remarks by Ali Akbar Velayati, the Leader’s top aide, about Iran’s response to Israel, and the repatriation of the bodies of 7 Iranian martyrs were the topics of major stories in this regard.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

Gov’t Spokesman: We Won’t Let Opponents Gain Control of Economy

Iran First VP: Gov’t to Strongly Implement Policy of Unified Forex Rates

Abrar:

Gov’t Spokesman: I Promise We’ll Have No More Forex Rate Fluctuations!

Reuters: US Seeking to Convince Certain Countries into Attacking Syria

Central Bank Chief: We Told Iran Leader We Must Replace Dollar with Euro

Putin’s Special Envoy for Syria Visits Tehran

Afkar:

Flames of Wrath Fanned in Mideast

Increased Conflicts between Kremlin, White House Causing Int’l Concern

IRGC Chief-Commander: We’ll Witness New Phase of Revolution Expansion

Zarif: Trump’s Worthless Attacks against Iran Divisive

Senior MP: Telegram Not as Unrestricted in Any Country as It Is in Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

Temporary Pain-Killing: A Report on Government’s Decision on Forex Market

Will Unifying Dollar Rate in Official, Open Markets Work?

Did Najafi’s Resignation as Tehran Mayor Harm Reformists?

City Council’s Strange Decision: Conservative Chosen as Acting Mayor

Arman-e Emrooz:

Analyst: Certain Parties Played Dangerous Game with Forex Market

Asrar:

Culture Minister: We Must Use Unity, Intelligence to Decrease Gaps in Cyber World

Larijani: Gov’t Should Have Adopted Required Measures in Advance to Stabilize Forex Rate

Ebtekar

From Mini World War to WWIII: Moscow, Washington Showing Off Power in Syria

Etemad:

FBI Raids Office of Trump’s Lawyer

Return of Es’haq: A Report on Jahangiri’s Strong Presence to Resolve Forex Crisis

Ettela’at:

Deputy Energy Minister: We Have Maximum 2 Years to Manage Water Crisis

Russia Army on Standby to Counter US Possible Attack on Syria

Zarif: US Looking for Pretexts to Interfere in Syria

Yemen’s Ansarullah: We’ll Fire Missiles at Aggressive Countries on Daily Basis

Iran:

Chomsky in Interview with Iran: Europe Not Interested in Leaving Iran Alone against US

Javan:

Delay in Introducing Worn-Out Dollar Policy

Gov’t Spokesman: Transfer of Dollar to Neighbouring Countries Main Cause of Crisis

Central Bank: Telegram, Hostility of Saudi Arabia, UAE Main Cause of Fluctuations

Velayati: Zionists’ Attack on T-4 Airbase Not to Remain Unanswered

Jomhouri Eslami:

Sky News: Iraqi Kurdistan to Sell Oil to Israel under Turkey’s Supervision

Stabilizing Job Opportunities among Main Plans of Gov’t: First VP

Kayhan:

Forex Market’s Getting Out of Control Result of Imprudence

It Won’t Be Resolved with Prescriptive Measures

Iranian People Welcome Bodies of 7 Defenders of Shrine

People Counting Minutes to Take Revenge from Zionists

Economic Analysts Urge Parliament to Impose Tax on House, Forex, Gold Dealers

War and Threat against Syria in Important UNSC Meeting

US Says It’ll Attack Syria

Khorasan:

Smell of War in Syria: Russia-West Clash at UN Security Council

Rah-e Mardom:

IRGC Chief-Commander: Islamic Revolution Well-Known in Countering Threats

Resalat:

Larijani: Only One Single Voice Must Be Heard from Gov’t

Central Bank Must Form Committee to Monitor Forex Issues

Ayatollah Nouri Hamadani Calls for Promotion of Correct Water Consumption Patterns

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

Araqchi: JCPOA Not for US Government So It Can’t Make Any Decision about It

Most Important Issue in Supporting Iranian Products Is to Promote Its Culture: Rouhani

Shargh:

Conservative MPs, IRGC Intelligence Org. Hold Meeting on Telegram Filtering

MP Calls for Blocking Telegram, Unblocking Twitter

Fingers on the Trigger

Chemical Attack on Douma Increases Possibility of US-Russia Proxy War

Vatan-e Emrooz: