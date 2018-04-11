A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 11

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, April 11, and picked headlines from 19 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Almost all papers today covered the decision by the Iranian government to unity the US dollar rate in official and open markets. First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri, the official who announced the decision, was the one who received the greatest attention in today’s papers.
Also a top story was the rumours of a possible military conflict between the US and Russia in Syria, which seems to be imminent given Trump’s recent threat and the Russian response.
The Israeli attack on Syria’s T-4 airbase, in which several Iranian military advisers were killed, also received great coverage. The remarks by Ali Akbar Velayati, the Leader’s top aide, about Iran’s response to Israel, and the repatriation of the bodies of 7 Iranian martyrs were the topics of major stories in this regard.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
- Gov’t Spokesman: We Won’t Let Opponents Gain Control of Economy
- Iran First VP: Gov’t to Strongly Implement Policy of Unified Forex Rates
Abrar:
- Gov’t Spokesman: I Promise We’ll Have No More Forex Rate Fluctuations!
- Reuters: US Seeking to Convince Certain Countries into Attacking Syria
- Central Bank Chief: We Told Iran Leader We Must Replace Dollar with Euro
- Putin’s Special Envoy for Syria Visits Tehran
Afkar:
- Flames of Wrath Fanned in Mideast
- Increased Conflicts between Kremlin, White House Causing Int’l Concern
- IRGC Chief-Commander: We’ll Witness New Phase of Revolution Expansion
- Zarif: Trump’s Worthless Attacks against Iran Divisive
- Senior MP: Telegram Not as Unrestricted in Any Country as It Is in Iran
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Temporary Pain-Killing: A Report on Government’s Decision on Forex Market
- Will Unifying Dollar Rate in Official, Open Markets Work?
- Did Najafi’s Resignation as Tehran Mayor Harm Reformists?
- City Council’s Strange Decision: Conservative Chosen as Acting Mayor
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Analyst: Certain Parties Played Dangerous Game with Forex Market
Asrar:
- Culture Minister: We Must Use Unity, Intelligence to Decrease Gaps in Cyber World
- Larijani: Gov’t Should Have Adopted Required Measures in Advance to Stabilize Forex Rate
Ebtekar
- From Mini World War to WWIII: Moscow, Washington Showing Off Power in Syria
Etemad:
- FBI Raids Office of Trump’s Lawyer
- Return of Es’haq: A Report on Jahangiri’s Strong Presence to Resolve Forex Crisis
Ettela’at:
- Deputy Energy Minister: We Have Maximum 2 Years to Manage Water Crisis
- Russia Army on Standby to Counter US Possible Attack on Syria
- Zarif: US Looking for Pretexts to Interfere in Syria
- Yemen’s Ansarullah: We’ll Fire Missiles at Aggressive Countries on Daily Basis
Iran:
- Chomsky in Interview with Iran: Europe Not Interested in Leaving Iran Alone against US
Javan:
- Delay in Introducing Worn-Out Dollar Policy
- Gov’t Spokesman: Transfer of Dollar to Neighbouring Countries Main Cause of Crisis
- Central Bank: Telegram, Hostility of Saudi Arabia, UAE Main Cause of Fluctuations
- Velayati: Zionists’ Attack on T-4 Airbase Not to Remain Unanswered
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Sky News: Iraqi Kurdistan to Sell Oil to Israel under Turkey’s Supervision
- Stabilizing Job Opportunities among Main Plans of Gov’t: First VP
Kayhan:
- Forex Market’s Getting Out of Control Result of Imprudence
- It Won’t Be Resolved with Prescriptive Measures
- Iranian People Welcome Bodies of 7 Defenders of Shrine
- People Counting Minutes to Take Revenge from Zionists
- Economic Analysts Urge Parliament to Impose Tax on House, Forex, Gold Dealers
- War and Threat against Syria in Important UNSC Meeting
- US Says It’ll Attack Syria
Khorasan:
- Smell of War in Syria: Russia-West Clash at UN Security Council
Rah-e Mardom:
- IRGC Chief-Commander: Islamic Revolution Well-Known in Countering Threats
Resalat:
- Larijani: Only One Single Voice Must Be Heard from Gov’t
- Central Bank Must Form Committee to Monitor Forex Issues
- Ayatollah Nouri Hamadani Calls for Promotion of Correct Water Consumption Patterns
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
- Araqchi: JCPOA Not for US Government So It Can’t Make Any Decision about It
- Most Important Issue in Supporting Iranian Products Is to Promote Its Culture: Rouhani
Shargh:
- Conservative MPs, IRGC Intelligence Org. Hold Meeting on Telegram Filtering
- MP Calls for Blocking Telegram, Unblocking Twitter
- Fingers on the Trigger
- Chemical Attack on Douma Increases Possibility of US-Russia Proxy War
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- Russian Ambassador Explains US Way of Distributing Crisis from Syria to Afghanistan
- Rand Paul: US Neoconservatives, Not Assad, behind Douma Chemical Attack